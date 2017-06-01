NASCAR at Dover: TV schedule, dates, times, qualifying drivers for AAA 400 Drive for Autism

NASCAR heads north to Dover for 400 laps around the Monster Mile.

by Omnisport News 01 Jun 2017, 03:50 IST

Jimmie Johnson wins at Dover

NASCAR is headed to the Monster Mile this weekend, and as the nickname alludes, the one-mile track in Dover, Del., sure is a beast to handle.

Drivers and teams are used to the traditional asphalt track. But Dover International Speedway is one of only two completely concrete tracks; Bristol being the other. This material reacts differently to weather changes, temperature, and tire rubber making it a trick to master, but one race team has had a secret to success at Dover.

Jimmie Johnson boasts a track-record 10 wins in addition to 21 top 10s and a 9.5 average finish. The seven-time champion also claims the series-best driver rating (118.3) and average running position (7.8) at the Monster Mile.

This weekend the Truck Series and Xfinity Series join the Cup Series for a triple-header. Here's the weekend schedule:

NASCAR at Dover schedule, TV channel info

(All times ET)

Thursday, June 1

— 2-2:55 p.m.: Truck Series practice, no TV

— 4-4:55 p.m.: Truck Series final practice, no TV

Friday, June 2

— 9:30-10:25 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice, FS2

— 10:30-11:55 a.m.: Cup Series practice, FS2

— 1:30-2:25 p.m.: Xfinity Series final practice, FS1

— 2:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying, FS1

— 3:50 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying, FS1

— 5:30 p.m.: Truck Series Bar Harbor 200 presented by Sea Watch International (200 laps, 200 miles), FS1



Saturday, June 3

— 9-9:55 a.m. Cup Series practice, FS1

—10:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1

—11:30 a.m.- 12:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1

—1 p.m.: Xfinity Series OneMain Financial 200 (200 laps, 200 miles), FS1

What TV channel is the NASCAR race at Dover on?

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA 400 Drive for Autism begins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and can be seen on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports GO app.

What are the stage lengths for NASCAR at Dover?

The AAA 400 Drive for Autism, which is 400 laps and 400 miles, will be broken into three segments: Stage 1 ends on lap 120, Stage 2 ends on lap 240 and the final stage ends on lap 400.

Saturday's Xfinity Series race will be broken into three stages: Lap 60, Lap 120 and Lap 200.

Friday's Truck Series race will be broken into three stages: Lap 45, Lap 90 and Lap 200.

Which NASCAR drivers are racing at Dover?

There are 39 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race, meaning all drivers will make the race with Friday's qualifying setting their starting positions. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order:

AJ Allmendinger

Austin Dillon

Brad Keselowski

Carl Long

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Cody Ware

Cole Whitt

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Danica Patrick

Daniel Suarez

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

Erik Jones

Gray Gaulding

Jamie McMurray

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Jimmie Johnson

Joey Logano

Kasey Kahne

Kevin Harvick

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Landon Cassill

Martin Truex Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto

Matt Kenseth

Michael McDowell

Paul Menard

Reed Sorenson

Regan Smith

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ross Chastain

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Newman

Ryan Sieg

Timmy Hill

Trevor Bayne

Ty Dillon