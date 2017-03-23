NASCAR at Fontana: Vegas odds, key stats, sleepers, fantasy drivers to watch

Kyle Busch has captured 3 wins at Fontana and posted the second-highest driver's rating at the track. No wonder he is one of the favorites.

by Omnisport News 23 Mar 2017, 21:09 IST

Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will become the 25th driver in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series history to make 600 or more starts when he hits the track for Sunday’s Auto Club 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, Fox).

Junior has 26 career wins to his name but has never won at the two-mile track in Fontana, Calif, host of this weekend's finale of NASCAR's west-coast swing.

Kyle Busch, on the other hand, has captured three wins at Fontana and posted the second-highest driver's rating at the track. No wonder he is one of the odds-on favorites to capture the checkers.

What are the Las Vegas odds for the NASCAR race at Fontana?

Here are the race odds according to Vegas Insider.

Kyle Busch, 13:2

Joey Logano, 13:2

Kevin Harvick, 13:2

Brad Keselowski, 7:1

Chase Elliott, 7:1

Jimmie Johnson, 15:2

Kyle Larson, 8:1

Martin Truex Jr. 9:1

Matt Kenseth, 15:1

Dale Earnhardt Jr., 18:1

Denny Hamlin, 20:1

Kurt Busch, 25:1

Ryan Blaney, 25:1

Clint Bowyer, 30:1

Kasey Kahne, 30:1

Austin Dillon, 50:1

Erik Jones, 50:1

Jamie McMurray, 50:1

Ryan Newman, 50:1

Daniel Suarez, 100:1

Paul Menard, 100:1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 100:1

Trevor Bayne, 100:1

Field, 500:1

Key stats to know for Fontana's Auto Club 400

— Only two of the races at Fontana have been won from the front row, both by seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.

— Hendrick Motorsports leads the series in wins at Auto Club Speedway with 10, followed by Roush Fenway Racing with seven. Stewart Haas Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske each have two.

— The most proficient starting position at Auto Club is very random. Three starting positions (third, ninth and 24th) have produced three winners each.

Which drivers are best for fantasy NASCAR in California?

Kyle Larson has one win to his name, a victory last season at Michigan, the sister track to Auto Club Speedway. Larson is one of the hottest drivers in NASCAR after recording his third consecutive runner-up showing last Sunday at Phoenix.

Jimmie Johnson leads the series in top-10 finishes with 16, followed by Matt Kenseth (15). It's no surprise both drivers rank in the top five for driver's rating at the track. Johnson also leads the series in average finishing position at Auto Club with a 6.5.

With the Auto Club 400 being a 200-lap race, place-differential becomes increasingly important. Drivers with a positive place-differential the past 10 races at the track include: Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Newman, Kurt Busch, Dale Earnhardt Jr., David Ragan, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Paul Menard and Danica Patrick. Of those, Stenhouse (+6) should provide a good salary relief with nice upside.

Who are the sleepers to win the NASCAR race at Fontana?

Last year in his first Cup start at Fontana, Chase Elliott finished sixth. Now, he's got top-fives at both Las Vegas and Atlanta this season and is seemingly on the verge of his first win.

Tony Stewart recorded 13 top-10 finishes at Auto Club Speedway and his replacement in the No. 14, Clint Bowyer, is ranked in the top 10 of seven major loop-data categories at the track. Expect Bowyer to be near the front at the end.