NASCAR at Kentucky: Christopher Bell holds off Kyle Busch, Daniel Hemric for 2nd win of season

Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell knew he had a challenge on his hands in Kentucky when he spun out during qualifying and was forced to the back of the pack to start the race, but for a young driver who simply loves to race, he wasn't going to let that get to him.

Despite having to come from behind, Bell methodically worked his way up the field and took the lead late Friday at the Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway, and he rode that lead to his second win of the season.

He had to hold off a charging Daniel Hemric who matched him lap for lap in the late going, but he did more than enough to hold the lead for the last 30 laps to hold on.

"I made another mistake there in qualifying that I didn't know if I was going to be able to get back here with this repave, but this Camry was strong enough where we were able to get by those guys and it was just working really good on the bottom of three and four over there," Bell told NBCSN after the race. "So hats off the Daniel, I know he's been trying really hard to get a NASCAR win for a long time and he's been really close and it's going to come down to Homestead and it's going to be a good one."

Bell also held off the Xfinity Series all-time wins leader in Kyle Busch who came in third place.

NASCAR Xfinity Series results at Kentucky

1. Christopher Bell

2. Daniel Hemric

3. Kyle Busch

4. Justin Allgaier

5. Cole Custer

6. Tyler Reddick

7. John Hunter Nemechek

8. Ryan Reed

9. Paul Menard

10. Austin Cindric

11. Matt Tifft

12. Elliott Sadler

13. Ryan Truex

14. Ty Dillon

15. Michael Annett

16. Ryan Sieg

17. Ross Chastain

18. Jeremy Clements

19. Garrett Smithley

20. Spencer Gallagher

21. BJ McLeod

22. Ray Black Jr.

23. David Starr

24. Spencer Boyd

25. Blake Jones

26. Brandon Hightower

27. Ty Majeski

28. Josh Bilicki

29. Vinnie Miller

30. Mike Harmon

31. Chad Finchum

32. Alex Labbe

33. Joey Gase

34. JJ Yeley

35. Josh Williams

36. Brandon Jones

37. Timmy Hill

38. Morgan Shepherd

39. Josh Reaume

40. Jeff Green