Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NASCAR at Kentucky: Christopher Bell holds off Kyle Busch, Daniel Hemric for 2nd win of season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    14 Jul 2018, 08:31 IST
Christopher Bell
Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell knew he had a challenge on his hands in Kentucky when he spun out during qualifying and was forced to the back of the pack to start the race, but for a young driver who simply loves to race, he wasn't going to let that get to him.

Despite having to come from behind, Bell methodically worked his way up the field and took the lead late Friday at the Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway, and he rode that lead to his second win of the season.

He had to hold off a charging Daniel Hemric who matched him lap for lap in the late going, but he did more than enough to hold the lead for the last 30 laps to hold on.

"I made another mistake there in qualifying that I didn't know if I was going to be able to get back here with this repave, but this Camry was strong enough where we were able to get by those guys and it was just working really good on the bottom of three and four over there," Bell told NBCSN after the race. "So hats off the Daniel, I know he's been trying really hard to get a NASCAR win for a long time and he's been really close and it's going to come down to Homestead and it's going to be a good one."

Bell also held off the Xfinity Series all-time wins leader in Kyle Busch who came in third place.

NASCAR Xfinity Series results at Kentucky

1. Christopher Bell
2. Daniel Hemric
3. Kyle Busch
4. Justin Allgaier
5. Cole Custer
6. Tyler Reddick
7. John Hunter Nemechek
8. Ryan Reed
9. Paul Menard
10. Austin Cindric
11. Matt Tifft
12. Elliott Sadler
13. Ryan Truex
14. Ty Dillon
15. Michael Annett
16. Ryan Sieg
17. Ross Chastain
18. Jeremy Clements
19. Garrett Smithley
20. Spencer Gallagher
21. BJ McLeod
22. Ray Black Jr.
23. David Starr
24. Spencer Boyd
25. Blake Jones
26. Brandon Hightower
27. Ty Majeski
28. Josh Bilicki
29. Vinnie Miller
30. Mike Harmon
31. Chad Finchum
32. Alex Labbe
33. Joey Gase
34. JJ Yeley
35. Josh Williams
36. Brandon Jones
37. Timmy Hill
38. Morgan Shepherd
39. Josh Reaume
40. Jeff Green

 

 
 
NASCAR at Kentucky: TV schedule, standings, qualifying...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Kentucky: Vegas odds, fantasy advice,...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Chicagoland: Kyle Busch beats Kyle...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Texas: Kyle Busch holds off Kevin...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR: Kyle Busch wins Cup Series race at Chicagoland
RELATED STORY
Bell holds off Gragson to win Xfinity race at Richmond
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Bristol: Kyle Busch makes late pass to...
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch on working with Toyota, Adam Stevens & his...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Bristol: Kyle Busch wins pole,...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR: Joey Logano holds off Kurt Busch to win at Talladega
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us