NASCAR at Kentucky: Schedule, dates, qualifying drivers for tripleheader weekend

The Truck and Xfinity Series join the Monster Energy Cup Series this weekend in Kentucky.

by Omnisport News 05 Jul 2017, 04:39 IST

Kentucky Speedway

After a close high-speed finish at Daytona, NASCAR moves north for another Saturday night race, the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway.

The new-look 1.5-mile track will host its seventh Cup Series race since it first welcomed NASCAR's premier series in 2011. Formerly known as one of the bumpiest tracks on the circuit, Saturday’s race will be the second Cup contest on Kentucky’s repaved racing surface and the reconfigured first and second turns.

The 1.5-mile speedway underwent a full repave during the 2016 offseason and implemented Turns 1 and 2 to have its banking increased from 14 to 17 degrees. The racing groove narrowed in the process, while Turns 3 and 4 remain at 14 degrees of banking.

Brad Keselowski mastered the track last summer, winning in a fuel-mileage race, conserving enough for the win. This week, Kyle Busch, who won in 2015 and the inaugural event, will hope to land Joe Gibbs Racing's first win of the season.

The Truck and Xfinity Series join the Monster Energy Cup Series this weekend with racing beginning Wednesday with Truck Series practice.

NASCAR at Kentucky schedule, TV channel info

(All times ET)

Wednesday, July 5

Noon- 12:55 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series first practice

2- 2:55 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series second practice

4- 4:55 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series final practice

Thursday, July 6

2- 2:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

4- 4:50 p.m.: Xfinity Series second practice

5 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying, FS1

6- 6:50 p.m.: Xfinity Series final practice, NBCSN

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 (150 laps, 225 miles), FS1

Friday, July 7

10-11:55 a.m.: Cup Series first practice

1-2:25 p.m.: Cup Series final practice, NBCSN

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Coors qualifying, NBCSN

6:15 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying, NBCSN

8 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco 300 (200 laps, 300 miles), NBCSN

What TV channel is the NASCAR race at Kentucky on?

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Advance Auto Parts, begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and can be seen on NBC Sports Newtork and the NBC Sports app.

What are the stage lengths for NASCAR at Kentucky?

The Quaker State 400, which is 267 laps and 400.5 miles, will be broken into three segments: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80, Stage 2 ends on Lap 160 and the final stage ends on Lap 267.

Friday's Xfinity Series race will be broken into three stages: Lap 45, Lap 90 and Lap 200. The truck race will be broken into three stages: Lap 35, 70 and 150.

Which NASCAR drivers are racing at Kentucky?

There are 40 Cup drivers entered in Saturday night's race, meaning all drivers will make the race with Friday's qualifying setting their starting positions. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order:

AJ Allmendinger

Austin Dillon

Brad Keselowski

Bubba Wallace

Carl Long

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Cole Whitt

Corey LaJoie

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Danica Patrick

Daniel Suarez

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

Erik Jones

Gray Gaulding

Jamie McMurray

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Jimmie Johnson

Joey Logano

Kasey Kahne

Kevin Harvick

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Landon Cassill

Martin Truex Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto

Matt Kenseth

Michael McDowell

Paul Menard

Reed Sorenson

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Newman

Ryan Sieg

Trevor Bayne

Ty Dillon