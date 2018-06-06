NASCAR at Michigan: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers
Kyle Larson has won the past three races at Michigan International Speedway.
After a breakout performance last year that saw him win four races, Kyle Larson is still winless as the 2018 season nears the halfway point. But Larson heads to Michigan International Speedway this weekend as the heavy favorite, having won three straight races at the 2-mile track in Michigan's picturesque Irish Hills region.
Larson could use a win, as he's ninth in the standings and still seeking his first playoff points of the year. Here's a look at this weekend's schedule, driver standings and qualifying drivers at MIS.
NASCAR at Michigan 2018: TV channel and streaming info
Note: All times are ET
Friday, June 8
11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, FS2
4:10 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pole Qualifying, FS1
Streaming: Press Pass
Saturday, June 9
9:05-9:55 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, FS1
10:05 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Pole Qualifying, FS1
12-12:50 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS2
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series LTi Printing 250, Fox
Sunday, June 10
2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400, Fox
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points standings
Driver Points Behind Leader (Playoff Points)
1. Kyle Busch, N/A (25)
2. Kevin Harvick, -87 (25)
3. Joey Logano, -90 (7)
4. Martin Truex Jr., 137 (13)
5. Brad Keselowski, -150 (4)
6. Clint Bowyer, -171 (5)
7. Kurt Busch, -177 (2)
8. Denny Hamlin, -187 (1)
9. Kyle Larson, -199
10. Ryan Blaney -211 (3)
11. Aric Almirola, -218
12. Jimmie Johnson, -264
13. Chase Elliott, -290
14. Erik Jones, -302
15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., -305
16. Alex Bowman, -314
17. Paul Menard, -335 (1)
18. Austin Dillon, -355 (5)
19. Daniel Suarez, -366
20. Jamie McMurray, -371
21. William Byron, -375
22. Ryan Newman, -382
23. Bubba Wallace, -395
24. AJ Allmendinger, -395
25. David Ragan, -400
26. Chris Buescher, -420
27. Michael McDowell, -431
28. Kasey Kahne, -437
29. Ty Dillon, -446
30. Matt DiBenedetto, -469
Which Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are racing at Michigan?
There are 39 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers by car number:
00 Landon Cassill
1 Jamie McMurray
2 Brad Keselowski
3 Austin Dillon
4 Kevin Harvick
6 Matt Kenseth
9 Chase Elliott
10 Aric Almirola
11 Denny Hamlin
12 Ryan Blaney
13 Ty Dillon
14 Clint Bowyer
15 Ross Chastain
17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
18 Kyle Busch
19 Daniel Suarez
20 Erik Jones
21 Paul Menard
22 Joey Logano
23 Gray Gaulding
24 William Byron
31 Ryan Newman
32 Matt DiBenedetto
34 Michael McDowell
37 Chris Buescher
38 David Ragan
41 Kurt Busch
42 Kyle Larson
43 Bubba Wallace
47 AJ Allmendinger
48 Jimmie Johnson
51 TBA
66 Timmy Hill
72 Corey LaJoie
78 Martin Truex Jr.
88 Alex Bowman
95 Kasey Kahne
107 Reed Sorenson
199 Garrett Smithley