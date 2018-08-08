NASCAR at Michigan: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for Consumers Energy 400
NASCAR heads back to Michigan and the two-mile D-Shaped oval where speed rules at the Consumers Energy 400.
Kyle Larson has been the benefactor of that for the last few years having won three of the last four times at Michigan International Speedway, but it was Clint Bowyer who came away with the victory earlier this season in a rain-shortened event in June.
Larson had his three-race win streak broken at the event, but it's hard to ignore four top-3 finishes in his last five races at possibly the fastest track in all of NASCAR.
However, Chase Elliott has really been finding his way lately after locking up his first career win Sunday at Watkins Glen, and with the way the Big 3 have driven all season long, Sunday's race should be a great one.
Here's the weekend schedule:
NASCAR at Michigan 2018: TV channel and streaming info
Note: All times are ET.
Friday, August 10
12:05-12:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series opening practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
1:05-1:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series opening practice, FS1
3:05-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, FS1
5:05 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
Saturday, August 4
8:35-9:25 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, CNBC/NBC Sports App
9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series pole qualifying, FS1
11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBC Sports App
1 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 (100 laps, 200 miles), FS1
Sunday, August 5
2:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 (200 laps, 400 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points standings
Driver Points Behind Leader (Playoff Points)
1. Kyle Busch, N/A (35)
2. Kevin Harvick, -70 (33)
3. Martin Truex Jr., -122 (27)
4. Kurt Busch, -229 (2)
5. Clint Bowyer, -231 (10)
6. Joey Logano, -243 (7)
7. Brad Keselowski, -264 (4)
8. Kyle Larson, -274 (0)
9. Denny Hamlin, -284 (2)
10. Ryan Blaney, -295 (4)
11. Chase Elliott, -315 (8)
12. Aric Almirola, -332 (1)
13. Erik Jones, -362 (5)
14. Jimmie Johnson, -371
15. Alex Bowman, -411
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., -473 (2)
17. Paul Menard, -483 (1)
18. Daniel Suarez, -500
19. Ryan Newman, -503
20. William Byron, -507
21. Austin Dillon , -522 (5)
22. Jamie McMurray, -524
23. AJ Allmendinger, -574 (1)
24. Chris Buescher, -589
25. Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr., -603
26. Michael McDowell, -603
27. David Ragan, -615
28. Kasey Kahne, -622
29. Ty Dillon, -641
30. Matt DiBenedetto, -697
Which Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are racing at Michigan?
There are 40 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order by first name:
AJ Allmendinger
Alex Bowman
Aric Almirola
Austin Dillon
BJ McLeod
Blake Jones
Brad Keselowski
Chase Elliott
Chris Buescher
Clint Bowyer
Corey Lajoie
Daniel Suarez
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
David Ragan
Denny Hamlin
Erik Jones
Garrett Smithley
Gray Gaulding
Jamie McMurray
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Jimmie Johnson
Joey Logano
Kasey Kahne
Kevin Harvick
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Kyle Larson
Landon Cassill
Martin Truex Jr.
Matt DiBenedetto
Michael McDowell
Paul Menard
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ross Chastain
Ryan Blaney
Ryan Newman
Timmy Hill
Trevor Bayne
Ty Dillon
William Byron