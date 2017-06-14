NASCAR at Michigan: TV schedule, weather forecast, dates, times, qualifying drivers

The NASCAR Cup Series continues its northern road trip in Michigan for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400.

by Omnisport News 14 Jun 2017, 21:49 IST

Michigan International Speedway

After an exciting weekend at the Tricky Triangle, the NASCAR Cup Series is headed to another large track in the heart of the Irish Hills, Michigan International Speedway.

Last time the circuit was at Michigan, Kyle Larson scored his first career Cup Series win, jumpstarting his success which has carried over to this season. Larson is currently second behind Martin Truex Jr. in the points standings thanks in part to an 8.4 average finish.

Weather could be an issue this weekend as scattered thunderstorms are expected Friday and Saturday with an 50 percent chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity Series race. Sunday's forecast has a high hear 80 with a 20 percent chance of rain.

This weekend the Xfinity Series joins the Cup Series in Michigan while the Truck Series races at Gateway Motorsports Park in St. Louis. Here's the weekend schedule:

NASCAR at Michigan, St. Louis schedule, TV channel info

(All times ET)

Friday, June 16

Michigan International Speedway

11 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: Cup Series practice, FS2

12:30-1:25 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice, FS2

3-3:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series final practice, FS2

4:15 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying, FS2

Saturday, June 17

Michigan International Speedway

9-9:55 a.m.: Cup Series practice, FS2

10 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying, FS2

Noon-12:50 p.m.: Cup Series final practice, FS2

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series race at Michigan (125 laps, 250 miles), FS1

Gateway Motorsports Park

10:30-11:25 a.m.: Truck Series practice, no TV

12:30-1:25 p.m.: Truck Series final practice, no TV

5:45 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying (tape delayed on FS1 for 7 p.m.)

8:30 p.m.: Truck Series Drivin’ for Linemen 200 (160 laps, 200 miles), FS1

What TV channel is the NASCAR race at Michigan on?

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 begins at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and can be seen on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports GO app.

What are the stage lengths for NASCAR at Michigan?

The FireKeepers Casino 400, which is 200 laps and 400 miles, will be broken into three segments: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60, Stage 2 ends on Lap 120 and the final stage ends on Lap 200.

Saturday's Xfinity Series race will be broken into three stages: Lap 30, Lap 60 and Lap 125.

Saturday's Truck Series race at St. Louis will be broken into three stages: Lap 35, Lap 70 and Lap 160.

Which NASCAR drivers are racing at Michigan?

There are 38 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race, meaning all drivers will make the race with Friday's qualifying setting their starting positions. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order:

AJ Allmendinger

Austin Dillon

Brad Keselowski

"Bubba" Wallace

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Cody Ware

Cole Whitt

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Danica Patrick

Daniel Suarez

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

Erik Jones

Jamie McMurray

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Jimmie Johnson

Joey Logano

Kasey Kahne

Kevin Harvick

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Landon Cassill

Martin Truex Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto

Matt Kenseth

Michael McDowell

Paul Menard

Reed Sorenson

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Sieg

Ryan Newman

Timmy Hill

Trevor Bayne

Ty Dillon