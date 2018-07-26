NASCAR at Pocono: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for Gander Outdoors 400
NASCAR heads back to Pocono for the second time this season and Martin Truex Jr. won't be complaining about that.
This year's four-time winner took home a victory at the flat track earlier this season and is just two races removed from a win at Kentucky.
That said, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are coming off of one of the best finishes of the year at New Hampshire Motor Speedway next week, so the best drivers are all performing as well as they can right now.
Put all of that together and there could be great things on the horizon at the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on NBCSN.
Here's the weekend schedule:
NASCAR at Pocono 2018: TV channel and streaming info
Note: All times are ET.
Friday, July 27
Noon-12:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice, No TV
2-2:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, No TV
Saturday, July 28
9-9:50 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, CNBC/NBC Sports App
10 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, FS1
11:40 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, CNBC/NBC Sports App
1 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Gander Outdoors 150 (60 laps, 150 miles), FS1
4:10 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
Sunday, July 29
2:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander Outdoors 400 (160 laps, 400 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points standings
Driver Points Behind Leader (Playoff Points)
1. Kyle Busch, N/A (30)
2. Kevin Harvick, -53 (32)
3. Martin Truex Jr., -104 (26)
4. Joey Logano, -165 (7)
5. Kurt Busch, -198 (2)
6. Clint Bowyer, -206 (10)
7. Brad Keselowski, -209 (4)
8. Kyle Larson, -238 (0)
9. Ryan Blaney, -260 (4)
10. Denny Hamlin, -261 (2)
11. Aric Almirola, -269 (1)
12. Jimmie Johnson, -322
13. Chase Elliott, -324 (1)
14. Erik Jones, -343 (5)
15. Alex Bowman, -391
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., -419 (2)
17. Paul Menard, -420 (1)
18. Ryan Newman, -465
19. Austin Dillon, -466 (5)
20. Daniel Suarez, -485
21. William Byron, -486
22. Jamie McMurray, -489
23. Chris Buescher, -520
24. Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr., -520
25. AJ Allmendinger, -529 (1)
26. Kasey Kahne, -545
27. David Ragan, -554
28. Michael McDowell, -560
29. Ty Dillon, -578
30. Matt DiBenedetto, -620
Which Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are racing at Pocono?
There are 40 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race. That list will be cut down at Saturday's qualifying. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order by first name:
AJ Allmendinger
Alex Bowman
Aric Almirola
Austin Dillon
BJ McLeod
Brad Keselowski
Chase Elliott
Clint Bowyer
Chris Buescher
Corey Lajoie
Daniel Suarez
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
David Ragan
Denny Hamlin
Erik Jones
Jamie McMurray
Jimmie Johnson
JJ Yeley
Joey Logano
Kasey Kahne
Kevin Harvick
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Kyle Larson
Kyle Weatherman
Landon Cassill
Martin Truex Jr.
Matt DiBenedetto
Matt Kenseth
Michael McDowell
No. 96 (TBA)
Paul Menard
Reed Sorenson
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ross Chastain
Ryan Blaney
Ryan Newman
Timmy Hill
Ty Dillon
William Byron