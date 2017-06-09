NASCAR at Pocono: TV schedule, weather forecast, dates, times, qualifying drivers

The NASCAR Cup Series heads north to Pocono for 160 laps around the Tricky Triangle.

by Omnisport News 09 Jun 2017, 02:55 IST

Pocono Raceway

After an exciting weekend at the Monster Mile, the NASCAR Cup Series is headed to the Tricky Triangle in the heart of Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains.

Last time the Cup Series was at the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway, Chris Buescher was declared the winner of a rare Monday race after more inclement weather blew through the area and ended the race 22 laps short of the finish.

Weather won't be an issue this weekend as partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s are expected. It may be exactly what Kyle Busch needs to finally break through his winless streak at the track.



There are only two active tracks where Busch has never won a Cup Series points race — Charlotte and Pocono. He came close to notching a Pocono win in August of 2015, but ran out of gas while leading on the last lap. He almost finally won at Charlotte two weeks ago, but could not catch up to Austin Dillon in the waning laps and finished second.

This weekend the Xfinity Series joins the Cup Series in Pennsylvania while the Truck Series races at Texas Motor Speedway. Here's the weekend schedule:

NASCAR at Pocono, Texas schedule, TV channel info

(All times ET)

Thursday, June 8

Texas Motor Speedway

4-4:55 p.m.: Truck Series practice, no TV

6-6:55 p.m.: Truck Series practice, no TV

8-8:55 p.m.: Truck Series final practice, no TV

Friday, June 9

Pocono Raceway

11 a.m.- 12:25 p.m.: Cup Series practice, FS1

1- 1:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice, FS1

3- 3:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series final practice, FS1

4 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying, FS1

Texas Motor Speedway

5:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying, no TV

8 p.m.: Truck Series winstaronlinegaming.com 400 (167 laps, 250.5 miles), FS1

Saturday, June 10

Pocono Raceway

9:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1

11:30 a.m.- 12:25 p.m.: Cup Series final practice, FS1

1 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pocono Green 250 (100 laps, 250 miles), FOX, special drivers-only broadcast with on-air time of 12:30 p.m. ET

What TV channel is the NASCAR race at Pocono on?

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Axalta presents the Pocono 400 begins at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and can be seen on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports GO app.

What are the stage lengths for NASCAR at Pocono?

The Axalta presents the Pocono 400, which is 160 laps and 400 miles, will be broken into three segments: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50, Stage 2 ends on Lap 100 and the final stage ends on Lap 160.

Saturday's Xfinity Series race will be broken into three stages: Lap 25, Lap 50 and Lap 100.

Friday's Truck Series race at Texas will be broken into three stages: Lap 40, Lap 80 and Lap 167.

Which NASCAR drivers are racing at Pocono?

There are 39 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race, meaning all drivers will make the race with Friday's qualifying setting their starting positions. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order:

AJ Allmendinger

Austin Dillon

Brad Keselowski

"Bubba" Wallace

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Cody Ware

Cole Whitt

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Danica Patrick

Daniel Suarez

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

Derrike Cope

Erik Jones

Gray Gaulding

Jamie McMurray

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Jimmie Johnson

Joey Logano

Kasey Kahne

Kevin Harvick

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Landon Cassill

Martin Truex Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto

Matt Kenseth

Michael McDowell

Paul Menard

Reed Sorenson

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Newman

Timmy Hill

Trevor Bayne

Ty Dillon