NASCAR at Pocono: TV schedule, weather forecast, qualifying drivers for doubleheader weekend

The Truck Series will join the Monster Energy Cup Series this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

by Omnisport News 27 Jul 2017, 02:39 IST

Ryan Blaney

After a chaotic, 14-caution Brickyard 400, NASCAR's Monster Energy Cup Series is headed back to the Pocono Mountains for a second trip around the Tricky Triangle.

Last time the Cup Series was at the three-turn, 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway, Ryan Blaney held off Kevin Harvick for his first career win. Fresh off signing a new contact to become Team Penske's third car in 2018, Blaney will look for the rare season sweep in Sunday's Overton’s 400.

Blaney will attempt to become the eighth driver to complete the Pocono sweep, joining Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2014), Denny Hamlin (2006), Jimmie Johnson (2004), Bobby Labonte (1999), Tim Richmond (1986), Bill Elliott (1985) and Bobby Allison (1982).

Time is running out for Earnhardt to earn a playoff spot in his final full-time Cup Series season. With only has six races left before the playoffs begin, Pocono might be his best remaining bet to get the win that ensures him a playoff berth.

In 34 career starts at Pocono, Earnhardt owns two victories (both in 2014), 11 top fives, 15 top 10s and a 15.1 average finish. He has finished fifth or better in six of his last eight races there.

This week the Camping World Truck Series joins NASCAR's top circuit at Pocono with Saturday's Overton’s 150 while the Xfinity Series races at Iowa.

NASCAR at Pocono schedule, TV channel info

(All times ET)

Friday, July 28



Pocono Raceway

Noon-12:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series practice, FS1

2 p.m.-2:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series final practice, FS1

Iowa Speedway

5 p.m.-5:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice, NBCSN

6:30 p.m.-7:25 p.m.: Xfinity Series final practice, NBCSN

Saturday, July 29



Pocono Raceway

9 a.m.-9:55 a.m.: Cup Series practice, CNBC

10 a.m.: Truck Series qualifying, FS1

11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Cup Series final practice, NBCSN

1 p.m.: Truck Series Overton’s 150 (60 laps, 150 laps), FOX

Iowa Speedway

12:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying, NBC Sports App (NBCSN will join in progress at 12:30 p.m. ET)

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series US Cellular 250 Presented by American Ethanol (250 laps, 218,75 miles), NBC

Sunday, July 30



Pocono Raceway

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series Coors qualifying, NBCSN

Pocono weather forecast

Weather could be an issue Friday and Saturday at the Long Pond, Pa., track with a 40 percent chance of precipitation. Rain shouldn't be an issue Sunday as partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the mid 70s are expected. It may be exactly what Kyle Busch needs to finally break through his winless streak at the track.



There are only two active tracks where Busch has never won a Cup Series points race — Charlotte and Pocono. He came close to notching a Pocono win in August of 2015, but ran out of gas while leading on the last lap.

What TV channel is Sunday's NASCAR race at Pocono on?

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton’s 400 begins at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 30 and can be seen on NBC Sports Network and the NBC Sports app.

What are the stage lengths for NASCAR's Overton’s 400 at Pocono?

The Overton’s 400, which is 160 laps and 400 miles, will be broken into three segments: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50, Stage 2 ends on Lap 100 and the final stage ends on Lap 160.

Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Iowa will be broken into three stages: Lap 60, Lap 120 and Lap 250. The trucks race at Pocono will be broken into three stages: Lap 15, Lap 30, and Lap 60.

Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers are racing in the Overton’s 400 at Pocono?

There are 38 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race, meaning all drivers will make the race with Sunday's qualifying setting their starting positions. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order by first name:

AJ Allmendinger

Aric Almirola

Austin Dillon

Brad Keselowski

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Cole Whitt

Corey LaJoie

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Danica Patrick

Daniel Suarez

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

Derrike Cope

Erik Jones

Jamie McMurray

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Jimmie Johnson

Joey Logano

Kasey Kahne

Kevin Harvick

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Landon Cassill

Martin Truex Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto

Matt Kenseth

Michael McDowell

Paul Menard

Reed Sorenson

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Newman

TBA (No. 83 team)

Trevor Bayne

Ty Dillon