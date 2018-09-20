NASCAR at Richmond: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for Federated Auto Parts 400
NASCAR heads back to a short track this week at the 0.75-mile Richmond Raceway.
Brad Keselowski is on fire heading into the second race of the playoffs having won the last three races and moving into first place in the points standings. He will be in position once again to compete for a win as he has four top-10 finishes in his last six trips to Richmond and has not finished lower than 11th in those runs on the D-shaped oval.
Kyle Busch is coming off a somewhat disappointing seventh-place finish in Las Vegas but will be looking to add to his six wins this season in Richmond. Busch won in Virginia in the first race this season and has five top 10s of his own in his last six starts on the track.
The Federated Auto Parts 400 can be seen at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN.
Here's the weekend schedule:
NASCAR at Richmond 2018: TV channel and streaming info
Note: All times are ET.
FRIDAY, Sept. 21
8:30-9:15 a.m.: Xfinity Series first practice, NBC Sports App
10:10-10:55 a.m.: Xfinity Series final practice, NBC Sports App
11:35 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
1:30-2:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pole Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
6:05 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series GoBowling 250 (250 laps, 187.5 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App
SATURDAY, Sept. 22
7:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 (400 laps, 300 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff points standings
|Driver
|Points
|Cutoff (+/-)
|Stage wins
|1. Brad Keselowski
|2069
|Leader
|1
|2. Martin Truex Jr.
|2087
|+65
|1
|3. Kyle Busch
|2085
|+63
|-
|4. Kevin Harvick
|2060
|+38
|-
|5. Joey Logano
|2056
|+34
|-
|6. Kurt Busch
|2046
|+24
|-
|7. Ryan Blaney
|2042
|+20
|-
|8. Kyle Larson
|2041
|+19
|-
|9. Aric Almirola
|2034
|+12
|-
|10. Austin Dillon
|2031
|+9
|-
|11. Clint Bowyer
|2029
|+7
|-
|12. Alex Bowman
|2028
|+6
|-
|13. Jimmie Johnson
|2022
|-6
|-
|14. Chase Elliott
|2019
|-9
|-
|15. Erik Jones
|2009
|-19
|-
|16. Denny Hamlin
|2008
|-20
|-
Which Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are racing at Richmond?
There are 40 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order by first name:
Alex Bowman
Alon Day
AJ Allmendinger
Aric Almirola
Austin Dillon
BJ McLeod
Brad Keselowski
Chase Elliott
Chris Buescher
Clint Bowyer
Cole Custer
Corey Lajoie
Daniel Suarez
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
David Ragan
Denny Hamlin
Erik Jones
Kevin Harvick
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Kyle Larson
Jamie McMurray
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Jimmie Johnson
Joey Gase
Joey Logano
Landon Cassill
Martin Truex Jr.
Matt DiBenedetto
Matt Kenseth
Michael McDowell
Paul Menard
Regan Smith
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ross Chastain
Ryan Blaney
Ryan Newman
Timmy Hill
Ty Dillon
William Byron