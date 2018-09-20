NASCAR at Richmond: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for Federated Auto Parts 400

NASCAR heads back to a short track this week at the 0.75-mile Richmond Raceway.

Brad Keselowski is on fire heading into the second race of the playoffs having won the last three races and moving into first place in the points standings. He will be in position once again to compete for a win as he has four top-10 finishes in his last six trips to Richmond and has not finished lower than 11th in those runs on the D-shaped oval.

Kyle Busch is coming off a somewhat disappointing seventh-place finish in Las Vegas but will be looking to add to his six wins this season in Richmond. Busch won in Virginia in the first race this season and has five top 10s of his own in his last six starts on the track.

The Federated Auto Parts 400 can be seen at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN.

Here's the weekend schedule:

NASCAR at Richmond 2018: TV channel and streaming info

Note: All times are ET.

FRIDAY, Sept. 21

8:30-9:15 a.m.: Xfinity Series first practice, NBC Sports App

10:10-10:55 a.m.: Xfinity Series final practice, NBC Sports App

11:35 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:30-2:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pole Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6:05 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series GoBowling 250 (250 laps, 187.5 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

SATURDAY, Sept. 22

7:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 (400 laps, 300 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff points standings

Driver Points Cutoff (+/-) Stage wins 1. Brad Keselowski 2069 Leader 1 2. Martin Truex Jr. 2087 +65 1 3. Kyle Busch 2085 +63 - 4. Kevin Harvick 2060 +38 - 5. Joey Logano 2056 +34 - 6. Kurt Busch 2046 +24 - 7. Ryan Blaney 2042 +20 - 8. Kyle Larson 2041 +19 - 9. Aric Almirola 2034 +12 - 10. Austin Dillon 2031 +9 - 11. Clint Bowyer 2029 +7 - 12. Alex Bowman 2028 +6 - 13. Jimmie Johnson 2022 -6 - 14. Chase Elliott 2019 -9 - 15. Erik Jones 2009 -19 - 16. Denny Hamlin 2008 -20 -

Which Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are racing at Richmond?

There are 40 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order by first name:

Alex Bowman

Alon Day

AJ Allmendinger

Aric Almirola

Austin Dillon

BJ McLeod

Brad Keselowski

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Cole Custer

Corey Lajoie

Daniel Suarez

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

Erik Jones

Kevin Harvick

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Jamie McMurray

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Jimmie Johnson

Joey Gase

Joey Logano

Landon Cassill

Martin Truex Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto

Matt Kenseth

Michael McDowell

Paul Menard

Regan Smith

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ross Chastain

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Newman

Timmy Hill

Ty Dillon

William Byron