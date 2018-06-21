NASCAR at Sonoma: Odds, fantasy advice, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch

The Busch brothers will be battling for a win this week as both have great history on road courses.

NASCAR takes a break from wide-open racing this week as it heads to California and the first of three road-course races this season at the Toyota Save/Mart 350 in Sonoma.

No one is happier about the departure from constant left turns than the Busch brothers. Kurt comes in having averaged a 6.9 finish in his last 10 road races while Kyle has four wins on road courses which is the most among active drivers.

Each man also comes in hot as Kyle has already won four times this season and Kurt has finished in the top 10 in five of his last six races.

Kyle has the same odds to win on the 1.99-mile track in Sonoma (4/1) as Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr., who also have multiple wins this season. Harvick won at Sonoma last year and finished sixth in California two years ago. Truex has won twice on road tracks and won in Sonoma in 2013.

Sonoma is the more technical of the two traditional road courses and whoever manages tire wear the best and navigates the tight turns in California this week will take home the win. Our money is on Kyle Busch who has constantly shown he is up to snuff this season and is as technically gifted as any driver in NASCAR.

What are the betting odds for Sonoma at Michigan?

Martin Truex Jr. 4/1 Kyle Busch 4/1 Kevin Harvick 4/1 Clint Bowyer 6/1 Kurt Busch 8/1 Denny Hamlin 10/1 Joey Logano 10/1 AJ Allmendinger 15/1 Brad Keselowski 20/1 Ryan Blaney 20/1 Jimmie Johnson 25/1 Kyle Larson 30/1 Chase Elliott 30/1 Jamie McMurray 30/1 Aric Almirola 80/1 Ryan Newman 80/1 Paul Menard 80/1 Michael McDowell 100/1 Daniel Suarez 100/1 Kasey Kahne 100/1 Erik Jones 100/1 Chris Buescher 100/1 William Byron 200/1 Alex Bowman 200/1 Austin Dillon 200/1 Darrell Wallace Jr. 300/1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300/1 Trevor Bayne 1000/1 Ty Dillon 1000/1 Field (all others) 100/1

Which NASCAR drivers are best for fantasy lineup at Sonoma?

Joey Logano already has 12 top-10 finishes this season and comes into the first road-course race of the year having finished in the top 12 in five of the last six tries at Sonoma and Watkins Glen. He has finished in the top five four of his last six tries.

Brad Keselowski comes in driving well with three straight top-six finishes on tour and has had success on road courses as well with two top fives, three top 10s, and five top 15s in his last eight runs combined between Sonoma and Watkins Glen. He finished third at Sonoma in 2017.

AJ Allmendinger has had his fair share of misses on road courses with four finishes of 24th or worse in his last eight tries, but when he stays on the course he is repeatedly in contention with three top 10s and four top 15s including a win in 2014.

Paul Menard is getting better and better every time out this season and is especially hot as of late finishing in the top 15 each of his last four races and in the top six twice. At 80/1 he may be a bargain especially considering he has finished in the top 15 four of his last eight tries on road courses and top 16 five times.