NASCAR at Sonoma: TV schedule, dates, times, qualifying drivers for first road race

After back-to-back weekends at large, fast tracks, NASCAR's Cup Series is headed west for the first of two road-course races this season.

by Omnisport News 22 Jun 2017, 02:18 IST

NASCAR at Sonoma

After back-to-back weekends at large, fast tracks, NASCAR's Cup Series is headed west for the first of two road-course races this season, the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

Sunday's race at the 10-turn, 1.99-mile road course also features an elevation change and narrow straightaways, making it a difficult task to master. Likely to turn into a fuel-mileage, pit-strategy race, Sunday's contest could be the best shot AJ Allmendinger has at capturing an all-important win. In 2014, Allmendinger crashed the playoffs with his victory at NASCAR's other road course at Watkins Glen. He’ll attempt to do the same at Sonoma on Sunday.

With NASCAR giving up the high-banking left turns this weekend, five drivers will make their Cup debuts at Sonoma: Kevin O'Connell, Alon Day, Billy Johnson, Josh Bilicki and Tommy Regan. Road-racing veteran Boris Said will be making his 2017 debut.

This weekend the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series will be at Iowa Speedway. Here's the weekend schedule:

NASCAR at Sonoma, Iowa schedule, TV channel info

(All times ET)

Friday, June 23

Sonoma Raceway

3-4:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1

6:30-7:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1

Iowa Speedway

10 a.m.-11:25 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series first practice, FS1

12:15-1:15 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series final practice, FS1

2-2:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series first practice, FS1

5-5:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series final practice, FS1

6:05 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series qualifying

8:30 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series M&M’s 200 presented by Casey’s General Store (200 laps, 175 miles), FS1

Saturday, June 24

Sonoma Raceway

2:45 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying, FS1

Iowa Speedway

6:15 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying, airs taped delayed at 7 p.m. on FS1

8:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series American Ethanol E15 250 presented by Enogen (250 laps, 218.75 miles), FS1

What TV channel is the NASCAR race at Sonoma on?

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350, begins at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and can be seen on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports GO app.

What are the stage lengths for NASCAR at Sonoma?

The Toyota/Save Mart 350, which is 110 laps and 218.9 miles, will be broken into three segments: Stage 1 ends on Lap 25, Stage 2 ends on Lap 50 and the final stage ends on Lap 110.

Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Iowa will be broken into three stages: Lap 60, Lap 120 and Lap 250.

Friday's Camping World Truck Series race at Iowa will be broken into three stages: Lap 60, Lap 120 and Lap 200.

Which NASCAR drivers are racing at Sonoma?

There are 38 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race, meaning all drivers will make the race with Saturday's qualifying setting their starting positions. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order:

AJ Allmendinger

Alon Day

Austin Dillon

Billy Johnson

Boris Said

Brad Keselowski

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Cole Whitt

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Danica Patrick

Daniel Suarez

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

Erik Jones

Jamie McMurray

Jimmie Johnson

Joey Logano

Josh Bilicki

Kasey Kahne

Kevin Harvick

Kevin O'Connell

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Landon Cassill

Martin Truex Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto

Matt Kenseth

Michael McDowell

Paul Menard

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Newman

Tommy Regan

Trevor Bayne

Ty Dillon