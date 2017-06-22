NASCAR at Sonoma: Vegas odds, key stats, prediction, sleepers, fantasy drivers to watch

Betting favorites and fantasy sleepers for Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

by Omnisport Preview 22 Jun 2017, 09:53 IST

Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer

For the first time this season, NASCAR is turning right.

Sunday's race at Sonoma Raceway's 10-turn, 1.99-mile road course also features an elevation change and narrow straightaways, making it a difficult task to master. Eight different drivers have won the last eight races at Sonoma: Tony Stewart (2016), Kyle Busch (2015), Carl Edwards (2014), Martin Truex Jr. (2013), Clint Bowyer (2012), Kurt Busch (2011), Jimmie Johnson (2010), Kasey Kahne (2009).

The Busch brothers, Truex, Bowyer, Johnson and Kahne are the only active drivers with wins at the Northern California road course. But there are a number of drivers who have shown promise at NASCAR's other road course at Watkins Glen.

AJ Allmendinger, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin, who was the Cup Series’ top driver at road courses in 2016, also are ones to watch this weekend. Hamlin won at Watkins Glen for his first career road course victory. Before that, he placed runner-up at Sonoma after leading a race-high 33 laps and getting passed by Stewart on the final turn.

What are the Las Vegas odds for the NASCAR race at Sonoma?

Here are the race odds according to Westgate Sportsbook:

Martin Truex Jr., 9/2

Kyle Busch, 5/1

Kevin Harvick, 7/1

Kurt Busch, 7/1

Jimmie Johnson, 8/1

Clint Bowyer, 8/1

AJ Allmendinger, 8/1

Kyle Larson, 12/1

Denny Hamlin, 18/1

Joey Logano, 18/1

Jamie McMurray, 25/1

Brad Keselowski, 25/1

Chase Elliott, 30/1

Dale Earnhardt Jr., 40/1

Kasey Kahne, 40/1

Ryan Newman, 50/1

Billy Johnson, 60/1

Ryan Blaney, 80/1

Matt Kenseth, 80/1

Paul Menard, 80/1

Daniel Suarez, 100/1

Erik Jones, 100/1

Austin Dillon, 100/1

Trevor Bayne, 200/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 200/1

Chris Buescher, 300/1

Ty Dillon, 300/1

Michael McDowell, 300/1

Danica Patrick, 300/1

Field (all others), 100/1

Who are the sleepers to win the NASCAR race at Sonoma?

Clint Bowyer isn't really a sleeper this week as he is technically the co-fifth-favorite, but he still hasn't won a race since 2012 when he won three times, including a race at Sonoma. Bowyer is taking over the No. 14 car for Tony Stewart, who was the active Cup Series leader in road-course wins with eight at the time of his retirement. This team knows how to win at road courses and Bowyer should be near the top Sunday.

Like Bowyer, Daniel Suarez is taking over for a road-course veteran in Carl Edwards, who owned a 12.2 average finish in 24 road races, winning once at Sonoma in 2014. Suarez worked his way up from NASCAR's Mexico Series, which frequents road courses, and has two top-five finishes in six Xfinity Series races at road courses.

Which drivers are best for fantasy NASCAR in Sonoma?

Sunday's race is 110 laps, which means place-differential is more important than laps led. The tough thing is it's really hard to pass at Sonoma, meaning if you select a driver starting 24th, his upside is limited due to the single-file racing. Last year at Sonoma, the top-five finishing drivers all started in the top 10. In fact, only eight races at Sonoma have been won from a starting position outside the top 10.

Joey Logano has a 2.75 average finish at the past four road course races and has top-11 finishes in five of the last six races at Sonoma.

Joe Gibbs Racing is in search of its first win this season and we think the streak finally ends for Gibbs and Kyle Busch, who is winless in his past 31 races despite seemingly running near the front every race. Busch owns the fourth-highest driver rating at the track and is currently the active series leader in wins at road courses with four.

Kurt Busch leads all active drivers with 197 laps led at Sonoma and owns a series-best driver rating (107.8) and laps in the top 15 at the track.

There are plenty of options to save salary on Sunday as five drivers will make their Cup debuts at Sonoma: Kevin O'Connell, Alon Day, Billy Johnson, Josh Bilicki and Tommy Regan while road-racing veteran Boris Said will be making his 2017 debut. Of these, road course specialist Johnson is most appealing in the No. 43 car.