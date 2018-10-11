NASCAR at Talladega: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for 1000Bulbs.com 500

It's time for wide-open, restrictor plate racing again as NASCAR heads to Talladega Superspeedway for the second of three races in the second round of the playoffs.

Chase Elliott is coming off of his second win of the season and is currently in the lead in the points standings. He must be excited to get to the wider of the two plate tracks in NASCAR, especially since he finished in third at Talladega earlier this season and was fastest in qualifying at Daytona before he got caught in a wreck that took out nearly half the field.

Joey Logano won the race at Talladega earlier this year and is coming off of a third placer at Dover, so he could be in position to earn his second win of the year.

Trailing Elliott in the points standings are Kevin Harvick in second, Kyle Busch in third and Martin Truex Jr. in fourth.

The 1000Bulbs.com 500 can be seen Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

Here's the weekend schedule:

NASCAR at Talladega 2018: TV channel and streaming info

Note: All times are ET.

FRIDAY, Oct. 12

10:05-10:55 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series first practice, FS2

11:35 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, FS2

5:35 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, FS2

SATURDAY, Oct. 13

11:05 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fr8Auctions 250 (94 laps, 250.04 miles), FOX

4:35 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

SUNDAY, Oct. 14

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 1000Bulbs.com 500 (188 laps, 500.008 miles), NBC/NBC Sports App

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff point standings

Driver Points Cutoff (+/-) Stage wins 1. Chase Elliott 3056 -- - 2. Kevin Harvick 3101 +68 2 3. Kyle Busch 3096 +63 - 4. Martin Truex Jr. 3069 +36 3 5. Joey Logano 3064 +31 - 6. Kurt Busch 3054 +21 - 7. Brad Keselowski 3054 +21 1 8. Ryan Blaney 3043 +10 1 9. Aric Almirola 3033 -10 - 10. Clint Bowyer 3033 -10 - 11. Kyle Larson 3031 -12 1 12. Alex Bowman 3009 -34 -

Which Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are racing at Talladega?

There are 41 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race. That number will be cut down at qualifying Saturday. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order by first name:

AJ Allmendinger

Alex Bowman

Aric Almirola

Austin Dillon

Brad Keselowski

Brendan Gaughan

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Cody Ware

Corey Lajoie

Daniel Suarez

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

DJ Kennington

Erik Jones

Kevin Harvick

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Jamie McMurray

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Jimmie Johnson

JJ Yeley

Joey Gase

Joey Logano

Landon Cassill

Martin Truex Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto

Michael McDowell

No. 97 (TBA)

Paul Menard

Regan Smith

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ross Chastain

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Newman

Trevor Bayne

Ty Dillon

William Byron