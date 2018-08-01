NASCAR at Watkins Glen: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for GoBowling at the Glen

Martin Truex Jr

NASCAR is making its way back to a road course this week as it gets set for the less technical of these types of races on tour with Watkins Glen.

Martin Truex Jr., took the win at Sonoma earlier this season in NASCAR's first road-course race, but Watkins Glen bares little resemblance to the California course.

There's a longer straightaway here and it's not nearly as technically difficult to get around.

Kyle Busch is coming off of his sixth win of the season with a runner-up finish at New Hampshire the week before. Harvick took the win two weeks ago, and Truex was in the lead the week before that.

The Big 3 will look to continue their dominance at the GoBowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on NBC.

Here's the weekend schedule:

NASCAR at Pocono 2018: TV channel and streaming info

Note: All times are ET.

Friday, August 3

12:35-1:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, NBC Sports App

2:05-3:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, NBC Sports App

Saturday, August 4

10:05-11:20 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

11:35 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1-2:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Zippo 200 (82 laps, 200.9 miles), NBC/NBC Sports App

6:35 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Sunday, August 5

3 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GoBowling at The Glen (90 laps, 220.5 miles), NBC/NBC Sports App

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points standings

Driver Points Behind Leader (Playoff Points)

1. Kyle Busch, N/A (35)

2. Kevin Harvick, -48 (33)

3. Martin Truex Jr., -129 (26)

4. Joey Logano, -201 (7)

5. Clint Bowyer, -214 (10)

6. Kurt Busch, -214 (2)

7. Brad Keselowski, -247 (4)

8. Kyle Larson, -265 (0)

9. Denny Hamlin, -273 (2)

10. Ryan Blaney, -279 (4)

11. Aric Almirola, -304 (1)

12. Chase Elliott, -322 (2)

13. Jimmie Johnson, -344

14. Erik Jones, -358 (5)

15. Alex Bowman, -395

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., -451 (2)

17. Paul Menard, -451 (1)

18. Ryan Newman, -483

19. Austin Dillon, -489 (5)

20. Daniel Suarez, -491

21. William Byron, -501

22. Jamie McMurray, -516

23. AJ Allmendinger, -553 (1)

24. Chris Buescher, -566

25. Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr., -572

26. David Ragan, -583

27. Kasey Kahne, -585

28. Michael McDowell, -586

29. Ty Dillon, -612

30. Matt DiBenedetto, -657

Which Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are racing at Watkins Glen?

There are 37 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order by first name:

AJ Allmendinger

Alex Bowman

Aric Almirola

Austin Dillon

BJ McLeod

Brad Keselowski

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Cole Whitt

Daniel Suarez

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

Erik Jones

Jamie McMurray

Jimmie Johnson

Joey Logano

Kasey Kahne

Kevin Harvick

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Landon Cassill

Martin Truex Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto

Matt Kenseth

Michael McDowell

Parker Kligerman

Paul Menard

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ross Chastain

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Newman

Spencer Gallagher

Ty Dillon

William Byron