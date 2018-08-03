NASCAR at Watkins Glen: Vegas odds, fantasy advice, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch

Kyle Busch

The Big 3 will look to continue their dominance as NASCAR heads to the second road-course race of the season: the GoBowling at the Glen 220.

While Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. are understandably the favorites once again, on this 2.45-mile track at Watkins Glen there are bound to be a few drivers, that one might not expect, threatening the leaders.

AJ Allmendinger has just two top-10 finishes this season, but with four top-10s in his last five races at the Glen including a win in 2014, he will be at or near the top all day long as his aggressive nature plays well on these road courses — even if Watkins Glen isn't as technically challenging as Sonoma.

Denny Hamlin might not be quite the same type of sleeper pick as Allmendinger, but with five top-10 finishes — including four in the top 5 in his last five road-course races — the 37-year-old has to be optimistic he can grab his first win of the season in New York on Sunday.

However, it would be foolish to say anyone other than the Big 3 will win this week, and with Kyle Busch as the active career leader in wins at Watkins Glen, with two, and the second best driver rating on the course (110.7), he has to be the pick to win in New York.

The race can be seen at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC and the NBC Sports App.

What are the betting odds for Watkins Glen?

Kyle Busch 3/1 Kevin Harvick 4/1 Martin Truex Jr. 4/1 Brad Keselowski 8/1 Joey Logano 8/1 Clint Bowyer 8/1 Kurt Busch 10/1 Chase Elliott 15/1 Denny Hamlin 15/1 Ryan Blaney 25/1 AJ Allmendinger 25/1 Daniel Suarez 40/1 Aric Almirola 40/1 Kyle Larson 40/1 Jimmie Johnson 40/1 Jamie McMurray 60/1 Erik Jones 80/1 Chris Buescher 200/1 Alex Bowman 200/1 Paul Menard 200/1 Ryan Newman 200/1 Michael McDowell 200/1 Matt Kenseth 200/1 William Byron 300/1 Kasey Kahne 300/1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500/1 Austin Dillon 500/1 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 1000/1 Ty Dillon 5000/1 Field (all others) 500/1

Which NASCAR drivers are best for fantasy lineup at Watkins Glen?

It's hard to call Jimmie Johnson a sleeper pick to win, but with no victories this season and just two top-5 finishes with the last one coming in Charlotte, Johnson is a tough man to pick for a victory. However, he has a good history at Watkins Glen with four top-5 finishes and eight top 10s in his career in New York. He also has two third-place finishes in 2007 and 2012.

William Byron is coming off of a career-best sixth-place finish at Pocono last week and ran as well as he has in his career there. He has two top-15 finishes his last two times out and a 10th-place finish at Watkins Glen on his resume in the Xfinity Series. Byron looks to be settling in and could be a serious dark horse to make some noise.

Clint Bowyer already has a third-place finish on a road course this season at Sonoma and was fifth in 2017 at Watkins Glen. And taking into account to two wins already this season, if there is anyone likely to win from the field apart from the Big 3, he would have to be among the favorites.

Talk about a serious dark horse with a small sample size, but the active career leader in driver rating (113.1) at Watkins Glen is Daniel Suarez. He is also first in average running position (5.967) and is coming off of a career-best second-place finish at Pocono last week. Add that to a fourth-place finish at Watkins Glen on the Xfinity Series in 2016 and Suarez has to be thrilled to head back to New York this week.