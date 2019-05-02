×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NASCAR brings back single-car qualifying for all series

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2   //    02 May 2019, 03:14 IST
NASCAR qualifying at Bristol
NASCAR qualifying at Bristol

NASCAR announced Wednesday it will return to single-car qualifying for its three national series at all oval tracks.

The change will take effect this weekend at Dover International Speedway. NASCAR has also abandoned the use of multiple elimination-style rounds. 

The move ends NASCAR's reliance on the group qualifying format, which the sanctioning body adopted in 2014. 

That group format had been criticized by competitors and fans alike, especially this season. The biggest issue: teams realized that by going out later in a session they could post faster speeds drafting behind other cars, making drivers reluctant to go out early in a round. That led to cars waiting around on pit road, sometimes taking that waiting game to absurd lengths — earlier this year, not a single driver started his qualifying lap in time for the final round at Auto Club Speedway.

NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller said after that incident drivers had made a “mockery out of the qualifying.” 

According to Miller, the return to single-car qualifying was a "unified (decision) between broadcasters, teams and NASCAR."

“We talked about a whole lot of other things but nothing really jumped out as something that would work for us over the long haul except this,” Miller told NBC Sports.

“Group qualifying worked at some tracks. There’s no question about it, but to be consistent … this is where we landed, this is what will work in our eyes everywhere.”

The group format will still be used for the three road-course events. At oval tracks larger than 1.25 miles, drivers will get a single qualifying lap, at shorter tracks they will get two laps.

Advertisement

NASCAR is also changing how the order in which drivers qualify will be determined, using the previous race's starting lineup as a guideline. The top 20 starters from that race will draw for qualifying positions 21-40. The other teams will draw for qualifying spots in positions 1-20.

“To make a compelling show, we need to make sure that a car that stands a chance to win the pole is actually the last car out,” Miller told NBC. “We think that typically that everybody that qualifies in the top 20 at an event, stands a chance of sitting on the pole at a subsequent event.”

Advertisement
Where to watch NASCAR at Talladega: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for GEICO 500
RELATED STORY
NASCAR vows changes after fans boo bizarre qualifying result
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Closest Finishes in NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series History at Talladega Superspeedway
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Dover: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Gander RV 400
RELATED STORY
NASCAR makes changes to cut speeds at Talladega Superspeedway
RELATED STORY
NASCAR Cup Series Awards leaving Las Vegas for Nashville
RELATED STORY
NASCAR senior VP of competition says drivers made 'a mockery' of qualifying Friday
RELATED STORY
Clint Bowyer furious with NASCAR, Ryan Newman after failing to make second round of qualifying
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Texas: Jimmie Johnson wins pole after sweeping qualifying
RELATED STORY
Where to watch Nascar Clash, Daytona 500: TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us