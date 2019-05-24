NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano thinks someone stole his dog

This is not cool.

NASCAR driver and defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano thinks someone might have stolen his dog Luigi.

The driver's dog has been missing since Tuesday and he spoke to reporters at Charlotte Motor Speedway hoping to get some help finding Luigi.

“Our little Luigi I believe he’s stolen, I think,” Joey Logano said Thursday. “We can’t really put a match to anything. We put a bunch of signs up and things on social media and we watched the cameras at our house and we see him running around the backyard and then you don’t see him again. Not really sure what happened there. I hope we can find him. We haven’t give up hope yet. Hopefully, over time someone will find it in their heart to do the right thing, and hopefully give us a call and we can find him.

“We’ve learned that Frenchies are one of the most stolen dogs around. It’s kind of sad that someone does that. It’s a member of your family. It’s a jerk move. Hopefully, we can figure it out.”

Logano's wife Brittany also posted on Facebook looking for help.

"Our sweet Luigi got out of our fence yesterday around 5pm," she wrote. "We have yet to find him. Have posted on many sites, called all local shelters, 311, and just had flyers printed. He is black and brindle, 19lbs and is wearing a green collar with his name and our phone numbers. He is microchipped as well. If you have seen him please contact me. Thank you."

Logano has one win and six top-5 finishes this year and won his first Cup Series championship last season.

He will be racing in Charlotte this weekend at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.