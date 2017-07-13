NASCAR names Brent Dewar as fourth president in sport's history

Brent Dewar, who joined NASCAR in 2014 after more than 30 years at GM, becomes just the fourth president in NASCAR's 70-year history.

by Omnisport News 13 Jul 2017, 22:59 IST

Brent Dewar

NASCAR has chosen Brent Dewar as the fourth president in the sport's 70-year history. The sanctioning body is expected to make the announcement Thursday afternoon, according to SportBusinessDaily.com.

Dewar, who joined NASCAR in 2014 after more than 30 years at General Motorsports, will assume the position immediately. He had been serving as the sport's chief operating officer.

Dewar succeeds Mike Helton as NASCAR president. Helton, who assumed the post in 2000, had been promoted to NASCAR vice chairman in 2015. NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. and his son, Bill France Jr., served as the sport's first two presidents.

Dewar has played a key role in several major changes in the sport since his arrival in 2014. He helped create NASCAR's ownership charter system, which gave longtime teams a form of ownership equity in the sport. He was also instrumental in the acquisition of Monster Energy as sponsor of NASCAR's top series.

This season, Dewar helped develop the format that modified NASCAR races into three-stage events.

According to SportBusinessDaily.com, Dewar's hands-on approach in the sport is unlikely to change in his new role, and NASCAR executive VPs Steve Phelps and Steve O'Donnell are expected to continue reporting to Dewar.

Veteran industry observer Bob Pockrass of ESPN tweeted that Dewar's promotion is "a vote of confidence/approval in the way the sport is being run, especially on the business end."