NASCAR playoff picture, standings, lap leaders entering second half of 2017 season
It's hard to believe the 2017 NASCAR season his halfway over. What's crazier is there are only eight races until the start of the playoffs and some big-name drivers remain on the outside looking in.
The following drivers would get in if the season ended today: Martin Truex Jr. (three wins, 28 playoff points), Jimmie Johnson (three, 16), Kyle Larson (two, 13), Brad Keselowski (two, 13), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (two, 10), Kevin Harvick (one, eight), Ryan Blaney (one, eight), Kurt Busch (one, five), Ryan Newman (one, five), Austin Dillon (one, five), Kyle Busch (138 points above Joey Logano on the cutoff line, four playoff points), Chase Elliott (+89, two), Jamie McMurray (+74), Denny Hamlin (+67, 2), Clint Bowyer (+24), Matt Kenseth (+7, two).
The first four out would be: Joey Logano (seven points below Kenseth on the cutoff line), Erik Jones (-52), Daniel Suarez (-98) and Trevor Bayne (-119).
Remember, a win gets a driver into the playoffs. Below is a list of winless drivers who have visited victory lane at upcoming tracks before the playoffs start:
New Hampshire: Kyle Busch, Kenseth, Bowyer, Hamlin, Kasey Kahne
Indianapolis: Kyle Busch, McMurray, Paul Menard
Pocono: Hamlin, Kenseth, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kahne, Chris Buescher
Watkins Glen: Hamlin, Kyle Busch, AJ Allmendinger
Michigan: Kyle Busch, Hamlin, Earnhardt, Kenseth, Kahne
Bristol: Kyle Busch, Hamlin, Kenseth, Earnhardt, Kahne
Darlington: Kyle Busch, Hamlin, Kenseth
Richmond: Kyle Busch, Hamlin, Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt, Kahne
Statistically, Truex has been the most dominant driver in the Cup Series this season. In addition to being tied for the wins lead, he ranks first in average running position (8.3), fastest laps (626), laps led (1,115, 21.4 percent) and driver rating (105.9).
Despite winless on the season, Kyle Busch should make the playoffs even without a win. The same can't be said about Earnhardt and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kasey Kahne. They have plenty of work to do as noticed by the full standings entering New Hampshire.
2017 NASCAR Cup playoff grid standings
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
709
|
3
|
12
|
2
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
519
|
3
|
6
|
3
|
Kyle Larson
|
675
|
2
|
11
|
4
|
Brad Keselowski
|
536
|
2
|
11
|
5
|
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|
418
|
2
|
7
|
6
|
Kevin Harvick
|
599
|
1
|
11
|
7
|
Ryan Blaney
|
462
|
1
|
7
|
8
|
Kurt Busch
|
419
|
1
|
8
|
9
|
Ryan Newman
|
414
|
1
|
6
|
10
|
Austin Dillon
|
341
|
1
|
2
|
11
|
Kyle Busch
|
609
|
0
|
10
|
12
|
Chase Elliott
|
560
|
0
|
11
|
13
|
Jamie McMurray
|
545
|
0
|
11
|
14
|
Denny Hamlin
|
538
|
0
|
9
|
15
|
Clint Bowyer
|
495
|
0
|
7
|
16
|
Matt Kenseth (last in)
|
478
|
0
|
6
|
17
|
Joey Logano (first out)
|
471
|
1
|
10
|
18
|
Erik Jones
|
426
|
0
|
5
|
19
|
Daniel Suarez
|
373
|
0
|
4
|
20
|
Trevor Bayne
|
352
|
0
|
2
|
21
|
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|
332
|
0
|
4
|
22
|
Kasey Kahne
|
329
|
0
|
3
|
23
|
Paul Menard
|
309
|
0
|
3
|
24
|
Ty Dillon
|
301
|
0
|
0
|
25
|
Michael McDowell
|
275
|
0
|
1
|
26
|
Chris Buescher
|
271
|
0
|
1
|
27
|
AJ Allmendinger
|
259
|
0
|
3
|
28
|
David Ragan
|
242
|
0
|
2
|
29
|
Danica Patrick
|
230
|
0
|
1
|
30
|
Matt DiBenedetto
|
196
|
0
|
1
|
31
|
Landon Cassill
|
189
|
0
|
0
|
32
|
Cole Whitt
|
187
|
0
|
0
|
33
|
Aric Almirola
|
188
|
0
|
3
|
34
|
Corey LaJoie
|
124
|
0
|
0
|
35
|
Reed Sorenson
|
88
|
0
|
0
|
36
|
Gray Gaulding
|
84
|
0
|
0
|
37
|
Jeffrey Earnhardt
|
74
|
0
|
0
|
38
|
Michael Waltrip
|
29
|
0
|
1
|
39
|
Derrike Cope
|
26
|
0
|
0
|
40
|
Billy Johnson
|
15
|
0
|
0