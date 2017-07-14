NASCAR playoff picture, standings, lap leaders entering second half of 2017 season

It's hard to believe the 2017 NASCAR season his halfway over. What's crazier is there are only eight races until the start of the playoffs.

by Omnisport News 14 Jul 2017, 02:25 IST

NASCAR Monster Cup Series

It's hard to believe the 2017 NASCAR season his halfway over. What's crazier is there are only eight races until the start of the playoffs and some big-name drivers remain on the outside looking in.

The following drivers would get in if the season ended today: Martin Truex Jr. (three wins, 28 playoff points), Jimmie Johnson (three, 16), Kyle Larson (two, 13), Brad Keselowski (two, 13), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (two, 10), Kevin Harvick (one, eight), Ryan Blaney (one, eight), Kurt Busch (one, five), Ryan Newman (one, five), Austin Dillon (one, five), Kyle Busch (138 points above Joey Logano on the cutoff line, four playoff points), Chase Elliott (+89, two), Jamie McMurray (+74), Denny Hamlin (+67, 2), Clint Bowyer (+24), Matt Kenseth (+7, two).



The first four out would be: Joey Logano (seven points below Kenseth on the cutoff line), Erik Jones (-52), Daniel Suarez (-98) and Trevor Bayne (-119).



Remember, a win gets a driver into the playoffs. Below is a list of winless drivers who have visited victory lane at upcoming tracks before the playoffs start:



New Hampshire: Kyle Busch, Kenseth, Bowyer, Hamlin, Kasey Kahne

Indianapolis: Kyle Busch, McMurray, Paul Menard

Pocono: Hamlin, Kenseth, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kahne, Chris Buescher

Watkins Glen: Hamlin, Kyle Busch, AJ Allmendinger

Michigan: Kyle Busch, Hamlin, Earnhardt, Kenseth, Kahne

Bristol: Kyle Busch, Hamlin, Kenseth, Earnhardt, Kahne

Darlington: Kyle Busch, Hamlin, Kenseth

Richmond: Kyle Busch, Hamlin, Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt, Kahne

Statistically, Truex has been the most dominant driver in the Cup Series this season. In addition to being tied for the wins lead, he ranks first in average running position (8.3), fastest laps (626), laps led (1,115, 21.4 percent) and driver rating (105.9).

Despite winless on the season, Kyle Busch should make the playoffs even without a win. The same can't be said about Earnhardt and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kasey Kahne. They have plenty of work to do as noticed by the full standings entering New Hampshire.

2017 NASCAR Cup playoff grid standings





DRIVER

POINTS

WINS

TOP 10 1 Martin Truex Jr. 709 3 12 2 Jimmie Johnson 519 3 6 3 Kyle Larson 675 2 11 4 Brad Keselowski 536 2 11 5 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 418 2 7 6 Kevin Harvick 599 1 11 7 Ryan Blaney 462 1 7 8 Kurt Busch 419 1 8 9 Ryan Newman 414 1 6 10 Austin Dillon 341 1 2 11 Kyle Busch 609 0 10 12 Chase Elliott 560 0 11 13 Jamie McMurray 545 0 11 14 Denny Hamlin 538 0 9 15 Clint Bowyer 495 0 7 16 Matt Kenseth (last in) 478 0 6 17 Joey Logano (first out) 471 1 10 18 Erik Jones 426 0 5 19 Daniel Suarez 373 0 4 20 Trevor Bayne 352 0 2 21 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 332 0 4 22 Kasey Kahne 329 0 3 23 Paul Menard 309 0 3 24 Ty Dillon 301 0 0 25 Michael McDowell 275 0 1 26 Chris Buescher 271 0 1 27 AJ Allmendinger 259 0 3 28 David Ragan 242 0 2 29 Danica Patrick 230 0 1 30 Matt DiBenedetto 196 0 1 31 Landon Cassill 189 0 0 32 Cole Whitt 187 0 0 33 Aric Almirola 188 0 3 34 Corey LaJoie 124 0 0 35 Reed Sorenson 88 0 0 36 Gray Gaulding 84 0 0 37 Jeffrey Earnhardt 74 0 0 38 Michael Waltrip 29 0 1 39 Derrike Cope 26 0 0 40 Billy Johnson 15 0 0

2017 NASCAR Cup Series laps led leaders

1. Martin Truex Jr., 1,103

2. Kyle Busch, 846

3. Kyle Larson, 715

4. Kevin Harvick, 540

5. Brad Keselowski, 431

6. Joey Logano, 256

7. Ryan Blaney, 250

8. Jimmie Johnson, 186

9. Matt Kenseth, 184

10. Chase Elliott, 172

10. Denny Hamlin, 172

12. Ty Dillon, 39

13. Ryan Newman, 37

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 34

15. Erik Jones, 27

16. Kasey Kahne, 17

17. Clint Bowyer, 16

18. Jamie McMurray, 15

19. Dale Earnhardt Jr., 12

20. Austin Dillon, 9