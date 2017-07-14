Write an article

NASCAR playoff picture, standings, lap leaders entering second half of 2017 season

It's hard to believe the 2017 NASCAR season his halfway over. What's crazier is there are only eight races until the start of the playoffs.

It's hard to believe the 2017 NASCAR season his halfway over. What's crazier is there are only eight races until the start of the playoffs and some big-name drivers remain on the outside looking in. 

The following drivers would get in if the season ended today: Martin Truex Jr. (three wins, 28 playoff points), Jimmie Johnson (three, 16), Kyle Larson (two, 13), Brad Keselowski (two, 13), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (two, 10), Kevin Harvick (one, eight), Ryan Blaney (one, eight), Kurt Busch (one, five), Ryan Newman (one, five), Austin Dillon (one, five), Kyle Busch (138 points above Joey Logano on the cutoff line, four playoff points), Chase Elliott (+89, two), Jamie McMurray (+74), Denny Hamlin (+67, 2), Clint Bowyer (+24), Matt Kenseth (+7, two).
 
The first four out would be: Joey Logano (seven points below Kenseth on the cutoff line), Erik Jones (-52), Daniel Suarez (-98) and Trevor Bayne (-119).
 
Remember, a win gets a driver into the playoffs. Below is a list of winless drivers who have visited victory lane at upcoming tracks before the playoffs start:
 
New Hampshire: Kyle Busch, Kenseth, Bowyer, Hamlin, Kasey Kahne
Indianapolis: Kyle Busch, McMurray, Paul Menard
Pocono: Hamlin, Kenseth, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kahne, Chris Buescher
Watkins Glen: Hamlin, Kyle Busch, AJ Allmendinger
Michigan: Kyle Busch, Hamlin, Earnhardt, Kenseth, Kahne
Bristol: Kyle Busch, Hamlin, Kenseth, Earnhardt, Kahne
Darlington: Kyle Busch, Hamlin, Kenseth
Richmond: Kyle Busch, Hamlin, Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt, Kahne

Statistically, Truex has been the most dominant driver in the Cup Series this season. In addition to being tied for the wins lead, he ranks first in average running position (8.3), fastest laps (626), laps led (1,115, 21.4 percent) and driver rating (105.9).

Despite winless on the season, Kyle Busch should make the playoffs even without a win. The same can't be said about Earnhardt and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kasey Kahne. They have plenty of work to do as noticed by the full standings entering New Hampshire. 

2017 NASCAR Cup playoff grid standings 


 


DRIVER


POINTS


WINS


TOP 10

1

Martin Truex Jr.

709

3

12

2

Jimmie Johnson

519

3

6

3

Kyle Larson

675

2

11

4

Brad Keselowski

536

2

11

5

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

418

2

7

6

Kevin Harvick

599

1

11

7

Ryan Blaney

462

1

7

8

Kurt Busch

419

1

8

9

Ryan Newman

414

1

6

10

Austin Dillon

341

1

2

11

Kyle Busch

609

0

10

12

Chase Elliott

560

0

11

13

Jamie McMurray

545

0

11

14

Denny Hamlin

538

0

9

15

Clint Bowyer

495

0

7

16

Matt Kenseth (last in)

478

0

6

17

Joey Logano (first out)

471

1

10

    

18

Erik Jones

426

0

5

    

19

Daniel Suarez

373

0

4

    

20

Trevor Bayne

352

0

2

    

21

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

332

0

4

    

22

Kasey Kahne

329

0

3

    

23

Paul Menard

309

0

3

    

24

Ty Dillon

301

0

0

    

25

Michael McDowell

275

0

1

    

26

Chris Buescher

271

0

1

    

27

AJ Allmendinger

259

0

3

    

28

David Ragan

242

0

2

    

29

Danica Patrick

230

0

1

    

30

Matt DiBenedetto

196

0

1

    

31

Landon Cassill

189

0

0

    

32

Cole Whitt

187

0

0

    

33

Aric Almirola

188

0

3

    

34

Corey LaJoie

124

0

0

    

35

Reed Sorenson

88

0

0

    

36

Gray Gaulding

84

0

0

    

37

Jeffrey Earnhardt

74

0

0

    

38

Michael Waltrip

29

0

1

    

39

Derrike Cope

26

0

0

    

40

Billy Johnson

15

0

0

    

2017 NASCAR Cup Series laps led leaders

1. Martin Truex Jr., 1,103
2. Kyle Busch, 846
3. Kyle Larson, 715
4. Kevin Harvick, 540
5. Brad Keselowski, 431
6. Joey Logano, 256
7. Ryan Blaney, 250
8. Jimmie Johnson, 186
9. Matt Kenseth, 184
10. Chase Elliott, 172
10. Denny Hamlin, 172
12. Ty Dillon, 39
13. Ryan Newman, 37
14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 34
15. Erik Jones, 27
16. Kasey Kahne, 17
17. Clint Bowyer, 16
18. Jamie McMurray, 15
19. Dale Earnhardt Jr., 12
20. Austin Dillon, 9 
