NASCAR at Pocono: Vegas odds, key stats, prediction, sleepers, fantasy drivers to watch

Betting favorites and fantasy sleepers for Sunday's Axalta presents the Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway.

by Omnisport News 09 Jun 2017, 09:55 IST

Brad Keselowski, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

There is no other track in NASCAR quite like Pocono Raceway. The 2.5-mile asphalt track in Pennsylvania has three turns with differing degrees of banking and long straightaways, perfect for big horsepower teams like Hendrick Motorsports.

Not only do Rick Hendrick's drivers lead the Cup Series with career wins at Pocono, but Chevrolet leads all manufactures with 32 victories and could add another in Sunday's Axalta presents the Pocono 400.

Jimmie Johnson will attempt to move up to fifth on the all-time wins list on Sunday. In 30 career starts at Pocono, Johnson owns three wins, 11 top fives, 19 top 10s (active leader) and an average finish of 10.6.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Chase Elliott should also be near the front in the 160-lap race, but our pick to win Sunday (3 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1) is a driver who has excelled at large tracks of late, Brad Keselowski.

The past six races at 2.5-mile, non-restrictor plate tracks, Keselowski owns the second-best average finish and is the only driver at Pocono that has finished in the top five in the last three races there. His bad luck the past month ends Sunday with a breakthrough win.

What are the Las Vegas odds for the NASCAR race at Dover?

Here are the race odds according to Bovada:

Martin Truex Jr., +550 Kyle Larson, +575 Brad Keselowski, +625 Jimmie Johnson, +675 Kyle Busch, +725 Kevin Harvick, +750 Chase Elliott, +1,000 Joey Logano, +1,100 Denny Hamlin, 1,200 Matt Kenseth, +1,300 Dale Earnhardt Jr., +2,200 Clint Bowyer, +2,800 Kurt Busch, +2,800 Ryan Blaney, +2,800 Jamie McMurray, +3,800 Erik Jones, +4,400 Kasey Kahne, +6,600 Daniel Suarez, +7,500 Austin Dillon, +8,000 Ryan Newman, +8,000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +12,500 AJ Allmendinger, +25,000 “Bubba” Wallace, +25,000

Who are the sleepers to win the NASCAR race at Pocono?

Hard to imagine Dale Earnhardt Jr. as a sleeper but NASCAR's most popular driver has underwhelmed so far this season. It may all change on Sunday, however. In his past 11 starts at the Tricky Triangle, Earnhardt has logged nine top-10 finishes, including two wins (season sweep in 2014) and a runner-up last June.

Kurt Busch isn't getting a lot of love although he will attempt to defend his victory at the track where he’s won three times, logged 13 top fives (active leader) and recorded 18 top 10s in 31 career starts.

Which drivers are best for fantasy NASCAR in Pocono?

Jamie McMurray is known for his success at large tracks and is currently fifth in the points standings. Since Pocono was repaved, he has a 13.2 average finish in 10 races.

In the last five races at Pocono, Joey Logano has finished in the top five three times and has led the most laps (182).

In six Pocono starts, Kyle Larson owns one top five and three top 10s. He has an average finish of 8.8 and has never finished lower than 12th.

Looking to save salary? Select AJ Allmendinger, who has three consecutive top-16 finishes at Pocono, a track which actually plays into his road-racing techniques.