NASCAR postpones Michigan race to Monday due to rain

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10 Jun 2019, 02:26 IST
Michigan International Speedway
Michigan International Speedway

Rain forced NASCAR to postpone the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway to Monday.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race will be run at 5 p.m. ET, a later start than normal for a Monday race, because rain is expected earlier in the day in the area.

Despite a poor weather forecast, NASCAR planned to get the race in Sunday. Drivers were in their cars and running behind the pace car, and had been given the one-to-go sign ready to start the race around 3 p.m. ET when the rain began. NASCAR could have theoretically started the race as late as 6 p.m. or so and still gotten it in, but the weather radar looked bad, and officials called the race around 4:30 p.m. ET.

The bad weather gave drivers a chance to hang out with teammates and family, and drivers Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney took the opportunity to toss the football on pit road. Wallace and Corey LaJoie later played catch with some fans.

Joey Logano will start on the pole for Monday's race, alongside fellow Ford driver Aric Almirola, with Fords occupying five of the top six starting positions.

