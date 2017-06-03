NASCAR qualifying: Kyle Busch on pole for AAA 400 Drive for Autism
Busch posted a top speed of 158.954 mph in Dover to grab the pole for Sunday's Monster Energy Cup Series AAA 400 Drive for Autism.
Kyle Busch wasn't sulking Friday.
Race time is 1 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.
Brad Keselowski called out Busch last weekend following Busch's surly post-race press conference in Charlotte. Busch finishing second at the Coca-Cola 600 and was still upset about not capturing the checkered flag the next day, channeling his inner Ricky Bobby.
But Busch, who needs to lead 59 laps to become the 11th Cup Series driver to lead 13,000 or more laps in his career, was all smiles Friday and will look for his fourth straight top-five finish.
Martin Truex Jr., who will join Busch on the front row in Dover, leads the Cup Series in average running position (7.3), driver rating (113.3), fastest laps run (403) and laps led (769). He also won at Dover last fall.
Daniel Suarez, Matt Kenseth and Kyle Larson round out the top five with Kurt Busch starting sixth. Keselowski will start eighth in Dover, alongside Erik Jones.
Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's AAA 400 Drive for Autism:
1. Kyle Busch
2. Martin Truex Jr.
3. Daniel Suarez
4. Matt Kenseth
5. Kyle Larson
6. Kurt Busch
7. Erik Jones
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Austin Dillon
10. Denny Hamlin
11. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
13. Ryan Newman
14. Jimmie Johnson
15. Ryan Blaney
16. Chase Elliott
17. Trevor Bayne
18. Kevin Harvick
19. Jamie McMurray
20. Kasey Kahne
21. Ty Dillon
22. Clint Bowyer
23. Paul Menard
24. AJ Allmendinger
25. Matt DiBenedetto
26. Joey Logano
27. Landon Cassill
28. Michael McDowell
29. Chris Buescher
30. Regan Smith
31. Danica Patrick
32. Gray Gaulding
33. David Ragan
34. Ryan Sieg
35. Cole Whitt
36. Ross Chastain
37. Timmy Hill
38. Cody Ware
39. Jeffrey Earnhardt