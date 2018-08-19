Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NASCAR results at Bristol: Kurt Busch picks up first win of season in Night Race

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    19 Aug 2018, 07:57 IST
Busch-Kurt-USNews-081818-ftr-getty
Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch picked up his first win of 2018 on Saturday.

Busch led 24 laps and took home the checkered flag in The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Busch hadn’t captured a victory in 58 races.

“It was awesome to be in this position,” Busch said to NBCSN. “This was an awesome, awesome win for us … I’m just so proud of the team effort. This one is one of the sweetest.”

Kyle Larson, who won the pole Friday, finished in second while Chase Elliott placed third.

Busch’s brother, Kyle, who has excelled at Bristol throughout his career, was involved in a 15-car collision on lap two. He finished in 20th place.

Martin Truex Jr. was running in second when he was involved in a crash with 69 laps remaining. He placed 30th.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup results at Bristol

  1. Kurt Busch
  2. Kyle Larson
  3. Chase Elliott
  4. Joey Logano
  5. Erik Jones
  6. Clint Bowyer
  7. Ryan Blaney
  8. Alex Bowman
  9. Jimmie Johnson
  10. Kevin Harvick
  11. Trevor Bayne
  12. Ryan Newman
  13. Austin Dillon
  14. Denny Hamlin
  15. Kasey Kahne
  16. Brad Keselowski
  17. David Ragan
  18. Daniel Suarez
  19. Chris Buescher
  20. Kyle Busch
  21. Ty Dillon
  22. Matt DiBenedetto
  23. William Byron
  24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  25. Landon Cassill
  26. Ross Chastain
  27. Blake Jones
  28. Timmy Hill
  29. Jamie McMurray
  30. Martin Truex Jr.
  31. Aric Almirola
  32. JJ Yeley
  33. Reed Sorenson
  34. Corey Lajoie
  35. Jesse Little
  36. Paul Menard
  37. Michael McDowell
  38. Bubba Wallace
  39. AJ Allmendinger
  40. Gray Gaulding
Omnisport
NEWS
NASCAR at Bristol: TV schedule, standings, qualifying...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR moves up Saturday's night race at Bristol because...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at New Hampshire: Kevin Harvick bumps Kyle...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR: Kyle Busch wins Cup Series race at Chicagoland
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Watkins Glen: Chase Elliott holds off...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Pocono: Kyle Busch holds on to win...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Charlotte: Kyle Busch dominates to win...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Daytona: Erik Jones picks up win in...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Kansas: Kevin Harvick comes from behind...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Chicagoland: Kyle Busch beats Kyle...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us