NASCAR results at Bristol: Kurt Busch picks up first win of season in Night Race

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 12 // 19 Aug 2018, 07:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch picked up his first win of 2018 on Saturday.

Busch led 24 laps and took home the checkered flag in The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Busch hadn’t captured a victory in 58 races.

“It was awesome to be in this position,” Busch said to NBCSN. “This was an awesome, awesome win for us … I’m just so proud of the team effort. This one is one of the sweetest.”

Kyle Larson, who won the pole Friday, finished in second while Chase Elliott placed third.

Busch’s brother, Kyle, who has excelled at Bristol throughout his career, was involved in a 15-car collision on lap two. He finished in 20th place.

WOW. A multi-car pileup on Lap 2 leaves Kyle Busch and others heavily damaged at @BMSUpdates.



Things happen fast at Bristol! Join us on NBCSN or stream here: https://t.co/w6xboM31lz pic.twitter.com/xLfy5lFmp6 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 18, 2018

Martin Truex Jr. was running in second when he was involved in a crash with 69 laps remaining. He placed 30th.

WOW. Kyle Busch gets into the back of Martin Truex Jr., sending the No. 78 into the inside wall at @BMSUpdates!



Less than 100 to go at BRISTOL! Watch on @NBCSN or stream here: https://t.co/WTwvY7sMVl pic.twitter.com/7S3NU43dgW — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 19, 2018

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup results at Bristol

Kurt Busch Kyle Larson Chase Elliott Joey Logano Erik Jones Clint Bowyer Ryan Blaney Alex Bowman Jimmie Johnson Kevin Harvick Trevor Bayne Ryan Newman Austin Dillon Denny Hamlin Kasey Kahne Brad Keselowski David Ragan Daniel Suarez Chris Buescher Kyle Busch Ty Dillon Matt DiBenedetto William Byron Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Landon Cassill Ross Chastain Blake Jones Timmy Hill Jamie McMurray Martin Truex Jr. Aric Almirola JJ Yeley Reed Sorenson Corey Lajoie Jesse Little Paul Menard Michael McDowell Bubba Wallace AJ Allmendinger Gray Gaulding