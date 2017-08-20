NASCAR results at Bristol: Kyle Busch wins Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Busch swept all three races this weekend at Bristol.

by Omnisport News 20 Aug 2017, 08:25 IST

Erik Jones led Saturday's NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series race at Bristol for 260 of the 500 laps.

But the pole winner was overtaken by Kyle Busch with 72 laps remaining and Busch held off Jones and others in the final stretch to win the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol.

"That's awesome," Busch told NBC Sports. "It might not have been perfect, but this Camry was fast. I'm so proud of my team and Joe Gibbs Racing."

Kyle Busch won Stage 1 after taking the lead from Kyle Larson on the final stage lap. Once he had the lead again the final stretch, he manuevered enough to keep Jones, Denny Hamlin, Stage 2 winner Matt Kenseth and brother Kurt Busch behind him.

Larson finished ninth, behind Ryan Newman, Trevor Bayne and Kevin Harvick as Ryan Blaney rounded out the top 10.

Kyle Busch swept the weekend at Bristol, winning Wednesday's truck series race and Friday's XFinity Series race before capturing his sixth Cup Series win at Bristol. It was the 40th career Cup Series win for Busch, who smiled in the face of boos from fans who don't believe Cup Series drivers should compete at the lower levels.

"Make the noise," he said. "Who cares?"

Results: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol

1. Kyle Busch

2. Erik Jones

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Matt Kenseth

5. Kurt Busch

6. Ryan Newman

7. Trevor Bayne

8. Kevin Harvick

9. Kyle Larson

10. Ryan Blaney

11. Jimmie Johnson

12. Jamie McMurray

13. Joey Logano

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

15. Daniel Suarez

16. Paul Menard

17. David Ragan

18. Chase Elliott

19. Clint Bowyer

20. Michael McDowell

21. Martin Truex Jr.

22. AJ Allmendinger

23. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

24. Kasey Kahne

25. Danica Patrick

26. Matt DiBenedetto

27. Chris Buescher

28. Corey Lajoie

29. Brad Keselowski

30. JJ Yeley

31. Gray Gaulding

32. B.J. McLeod

33. Cole Whitt

34. Joey Gase

35. Landon Cassill

36. Ty Dillon

37. Aric Almirola

38. Reed Sorenson

39. Austin Dillon

40. Jeffrey Earnhardt

Stage 1 winner : Kyle Busch

Stage 2 winner : Matt Kenseth