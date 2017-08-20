NASCAR results at Bristol: Kyle Busch wins Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Busch swept all three races this weekend at Bristol.
Erik Jones led Saturday's NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series race at Bristol for 260 of the 500 laps.
But the pole winner was overtaken by Kyle Busch with 72 laps remaining and Busch held off Jones and others in the final stretch to win the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol.
"That's awesome," Busch told NBC Sports. "It might not have been perfect, but this Camry was fast. I'm so proud of my team and Joe Gibbs Racing."
Kyle Busch won Stage 1 after taking the lead from Kyle Larson on the final stage lap. Once he had the lead again the final stretch, he manuevered enough to keep Jones, Denny Hamlin, Stage 2 winner Matt Kenseth and brother Kurt Busch behind him.
Larson finished ninth, behind Ryan Newman, Trevor Bayne and Kevin Harvick as Ryan Blaney rounded out the top 10.
Kyle Busch swept the weekend at Bristol, winning Wednesday's truck series race and Friday's XFinity Series race before capturing his sixth Cup Series win at Bristol. It was the 40th career Cup Series win for Busch, who smiled in the face of boos from fans who don't believe Cup Series drivers should compete at the lower levels.
"Make the noise," he said. "Who cares?"
Results: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol
1. Kyle Busch
2. Erik Jones
3. Denny Hamlin
4. Matt Kenseth
5. Kurt Busch
6. Ryan Newman
7. Trevor Bayne
8. Kevin Harvick
9. Kyle Larson
10. Ryan Blaney
11. Jimmie Johnson
12. Jamie McMurray
13. Joey Logano
14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
15. Daniel Suarez
16. Paul Menard
17. David Ragan
18. Chase Elliott
19. Clint Bowyer
20. Michael McDowell
21. Martin Truex Jr.
22. AJ Allmendinger
23. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
24. Kasey Kahne
25. Danica Patrick
26. Matt DiBenedetto
27. Chris Buescher
28. Corey Lajoie
29. Brad Keselowski
30. JJ Yeley
31. Gray Gaulding
32. B.J. McLeod
33. Cole Whitt
34. Joey Gase
35. Landon Cassill
36. Ty Dillon
37. Aric Almirola
38. Reed Sorenson
39. Austin Dillon
40. Jeffrey Earnhardt
Stage 1 winner : Kyle Busch
Stage 2 winner : Matt Kenseth