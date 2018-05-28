NASCAR results at Charlotte: Kyle Busch dominates to win Coca-Cola 600
Busch started on the pole and led 377 of 400 laps to earn his 47th career NASCAR Cup victory.
Kyle Busch dominated from start to finish Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway to easily win the Coca-Cola 600.
Busch, who started on the pole, won all four segments of the race, and led 377 of the 400 laps to pick up his 47th career NASCAR Cup victory. It's his fourth win of the season.
It's also Busch's first win at Charlotte, giving him a win on each track he's driven in the Cup series.
"This one's very special," Busch told NBC after the race. "I've dreamt of winning this race since I was a kid. … It's a little boy's dreams come true."
A week after a highly entertaining All-Star race at the 1.5-mile track, this race was anything but competitive. There was some tight racing back in the field, no one could challenge Busch out front. Things were so bad that after Busch won the third segment, NBC broadcaster Jeff Gordon radioed Busch for an in-car interview and jokingly blamed him for "stinking up the show."
Martin Truex Jr. clearly had the second-best car in the field, and cut into Busch's lead late, but still finished 3.8 seconds behind. Denny Hamlin finished third, followed by Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson.
"We got up behind Kyle and I thought we were pretty close, but on the long runs he was just too stout," Truex told NBC.
Coca-Cola 600 finishing order
1. Kyle Busch
2. Martin Truex Jr.
3. Denny Hamlin
4. Brad Keselowski
5. Jimmie Johnson
6. Jamie McMurray
7. Kyle Larson
8. Kurt Busch
9. Alex Bowman
10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
11. Chase Elliott
12. Clint Bowyer
13. Aric Almirola
14. Paul Menard
15. Daniel Suarez
16. Darrell Wallace Jr.
17. Matt Kenseth
18. Michael McDowell
19. Erik Jones
20. Kasey Kahne
21. Ty Dillon
22. Joey Logano
23. AJ Allmendinger
24. Ross Chastain
25. David Ragan
26. Corey LaJoie
27. Parker Kligerman
28. Landon Cassill
29. Chris Buescher
30. Jeffrey Earnhardt
31. Gray Gaulding
32. Timmy Hill
33. BJ McLeod
34. Austin Dillon
35. Ryan Newman
36. Ryan Blaney
37. Matt DiBenedetto
38. JJ Yeley
39. William Byron
40. Kevin Harvick