NASCAR results at Charlotte: Kyle Busch dominates to win Coca-Cola 600

Busch started on the pole and led 377 of 400 laps to earn his 47th career NASCAR Cup victory.

Kyle Busch leads the field at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch dominated from start to finish Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway to easily win the Coca-Cola 600.

Busch, who started on the pole, won all four segments of the race, and led 377 of the 400 laps to pick up his 47th career NASCAR Cup victory. It's his fourth win of the season.

It's also Busch's first win at Charlotte, giving him a win on each track he's driven in the Cup series.

"This one's very special," Busch told NBC after the race. "I've dreamt of winning this race since I was a kid. … It's a little boy's dreams come true."

A week after a highly entertaining All-Star race at the 1.5-mile track, this race was anything but competitive. There was some tight racing back in the field, no one could challenge Busch out front. Things were so bad that after Busch won the third segment, NBC broadcaster Jeff Gordon radioed Busch for an in-car interview and jokingly blamed him for "stinking up the show."

Martin Truex Jr. clearly had the second-best car in the field, and cut into Busch's lead late, but still finished 3.8 seconds behind. Denny Hamlin finished third, followed by Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson.

"We got up behind Kyle and I thought we were pretty close, but on the long runs he was just too stout," Truex told NBC.

Coca-Cola 600 finishing order

1. Kyle Busch

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Brad Keselowski

5. Jimmie Johnson

6. Jamie McMurray

7. Kyle Larson

8. Kurt Busch

9. Alex Bowman

10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

11. Chase Elliott

12. Clint Bowyer

13. Aric Almirola

14. Paul Menard

15. Daniel Suarez

16. Darrell Wallace Jr.

17. Matt Kenseth

18. Michael McDowell

19. Erik Jones

20. Kasey Kahne

21. Ty Dillon

22. Joey Logano

23. AJ Allmendinger

24. Ross Chastain

25. David Ragan

26. Corey LaJoie

27. Parker Kligerman

28. Landon Cassill

29. Chris Buescher

30. Jeffrey Earnhardt

31. Gray Gaulding

32. Timmy Hill

33. BJ McLeod

34. Austin Dillon

35. Ryan Newman

36. Ryan Blaney

37. Matt DiBenedetto

38. JJ Yeley

39. William Byron

40. Kevin Harvick