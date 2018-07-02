NASCAR results at Chicagoland: Kyle Busch beats Kyle Larson in wild finish
Kyle Busch held off Kyle Larson during a wild last lap to win the Overton's 400 Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway.
Busch held the lead in the closing laps, but Larson had a much faster car and closed fast. He fell back a bit after slapping the wall with eight laps to go, but recovered. On the final lap, Larson went hard into Turn 2 and pinched Busch into the wall, getting Busch loose.
As Larson took the lead, Busch gathered his car, then closed on Larson's bumper and bumped him out of the way in Turn 3
Busch, way below speed at that point, held on for the victory ahead of Larson, both just ahead of a fast-closing Kevin Harvick.
Anyone thinking Larson would be furious about Busch getting payback found out differently when Larson flashed him a thumbs-up on a cool-down lap.
"That's got to be one of the best NASCAR finishes of all time," Larson told NBCSN.
"I'm not upset. I had an opportunity there to slide in front of him. … I thought it was fair game."
"If you don't like that kind of racing, don't even watch," Busch said. "When you start beating and banging doors, that's the way it turns out sometimes."
It's Busch's fifth victory of the season, and the 48th win of his career.
Kevin Harvick won Stage 2 with a bold move around Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kurt Busch, who got loose. Busch vented his frustration on his team radio.
"I mean really? Busch radioed. "That's a teammate right there, everybody … Never expected that from a teammate."
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup results at Chicagoland Speedway
1. Kyle Busch
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Martin Truex Jr.
5. Clint Bowyer
6. Erik Jones
7. Denny Hamlin
8. Joey Lozano
9. Brad Eselowski
10. Alex Bowman
11. Daniel Suarez
12. Jamie McMurray
13. Paul Menard
14. Jimmie Johnson
15. Ryan Newman
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17. Kurt Busch
18. Ryan Blaney
19. Chase Elliott
20. William Byron
21. Michael McDowell
22. Chris Buescher
23. Bubba Wallace
24. AJ Allmendinger
25. Aric Almirola
26. Trevor Bayne
27. Kasey Kahne
28. Ty Dillon
29. Matt DiBenedetto
30. Ross Chastain
31. Gray Gaulding
32. Reed Sorenson
33. Kyle Weatherman
34. Corey LaJoie
35. BJ McLeod
36. Landon Cassill
37. Austin Dillon
38. David Ragan
39. Timmy Hill