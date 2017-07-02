NASCAR results at Daytona: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins caution-filled Coke Zero 400
There was no Victory Lane visit for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in his final race at Daytona International Speedway.
Earnhardt won the pole for Saturday's Coke Zero 400 and was a favorite to win, but a wreck with 55 laps remaining ended his night.
"It wasn't meant to be," a disappointed Earnhardt said as he walked off the track where his legendary father died in 2001. "It was a wild night.
"The attention and reaction from the fans makes me feel great. Hopefully we're able to turn that around. I wish we could have had a good finish (Saturday).
"Everything we do is for the fans. When we came here and won in that 3 Wrangler car (2001 Pepsi 400 at Daytona), that was for Daddy's fans. When we won here in '04 (Daytona 500), and '01, that was for our fans and his fans."
A blown tire on Lap 105 caused Kevin Harvick to spin out and take several other drivers with him. Earnhardt, Keselowski, Jamie McMurray and Kasey Kahne were all involved in the multi-car accident. The wreck brought out the 10th of a record 14 caution flags in what was a long night at Daytona.
Fortunately for Keselowski, he spun around several times, but did not hit any other cars and had little damage to the No. 2 car. Keselowski, last year's Coke Zero 400 winner, started third and won the first stage to gain a valuable playoff point. After avoiding any major damage in the Harvick spin-out, Keselowski, who led a race-best 35 laps, finished 31st after hitting the wall and withdrawing on Lap 116.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. went on to capture the checkered flag in the caution-filled race. It was the first win for Stenhouse at Daytona and his second straight restrictor plate victory after winning at Talladega in May. Clint Bowyer, Paul Menard, Michael McDowell and Ryan Newman rounded out the top five.
Of the 40 cars that started Saturday's race, only 25 finished.
"It was tough out there," Stenhouse told NBC Sports. "It's cool we put it in Victory Lane and got our second win of the year.
"I had a Fourth of July party planned. It just got a little bit bigger."
The 13th caution flag came out with just seven laps remaining as Kyle Larson, who was running second, went airborne while trying to prevent Stenhouse from passing on the outside. As Larson's car came back to the track, thanks to the roof flaps, he hit Ryan Blaney and then crossed traffic to collide with Matt Kenseth's No. 20.
Earnhardt fell two laps down midway through the second stage after having to pit with a flat tire and some damage to the 88 car. The race favorite felt he had a flat and slowed going into a turn. That caused him to get bumped a bit by Paul Menard and Earnhardt scraped the wall. He never lost control of the car, but sparks trailed him as he circled the track to get back to pit road with his car riding low because of the flat tire.
Jeffrey Earnhardt, Dale's nephew, withdrew with 22 laps remaining in the second stage.
Joey Logano and Austin Dillon were the next to go following a big wreck involving Kyle Busch on Lap 71. Busch spun out after getting tapped by McDowell and took out Logano and Dillon. Martin Truex Jr. also got mixed up in the carnage, but the caution did allow Earnhardt to gain a lap. He worked his way back up to sixth before the wreck that forced his departure.
Once the track was finally cleared and the green flag again dropped, Kenseth, who led 21 laps, claimed the Stage 2 victory.
McDowell was involved in another incident when he rubbed Chase Elliott, who started on the front row with Earnhardt. Elliott spun to the left, taking out Trevor Bayne in the process, and slid through the infield grass before finally coming to a halt with minimal damage to the 24. Elliott had to pit for repairs, but did return to finish 22nd, but Bayne's night was done afer 98 laps.
Kurt Busch, who won the Daytona 500 in February, was 28th in Saturday's Coke Zero 400.
Results from the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Coke Zero 400 at Daytona
1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
2. Clint Bowyer
3. Paul Menard
4. Michael McDowell
5. Ryan Newman
6. David Ragan
7. Brendan Gaughan
8. AJ ALlmendinger
9. Erik Jones
10. Chris Buescher
11. Corey LaJoie
12. Jimmie Johnson
13. Matt DiBenedetto
14. Jamie McMurray
15. Darrell Wallace Jr.
16. Ty Dillon
17. Daniel Suarez
18. Kasey Kahne
19. Landon Cassill
20. Kyle Busch
21. Elliott Sadler
22. Chase Elliott
23. Trevor Bayne
24. Denny Hamlin
25. Danica Patrick
26. Ryan Blaney
27. Matt Kenseth
28. Kurt Busch
29. Kyle Larson
30. Reed Sorenson
31. Brad Keselowski
32. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
33. Kevin Harvick
34. Martin Truex Jr.
35. Joey Logano
36. Austin Dillon
37. Jeffrey Earnhardt
38. DJ Kennington
39. Cole Whitt
40. Ryan Sieg
Stage 1 winner : Keselowski
Stage 2 winner : Kenseth