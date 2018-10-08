NASCAR results at Dover: Chase Elliott seizes control in overtime as other playoff drivers falter

After many of NASCAR's playoff drivers piled up in a late accident, Chase Elliott emerged with an improbable win at Dover International Speedway.

Elliott took the overtime restart with the lead and held off Denny Hamlin — who was on much fresher tires — for the victory.

It's Elliott's second career victory, coming on the heels of his first win in August at Watkins Glen. More importantly, the victory earns him a spot in the next round of the NASCAR playoffs.

"We had a penalty there early, fell behind, but luckily had a good enough car and good strategy to come back," Elliott told NBCSN.

Elliott was having a solid if unspectacular afternoon up until the final laps, when a multi-car crash changed everything.

Aric Almirola hit the wall on a restart with four laps to go in an incident that also involved playoff drivers Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., and Ryan Blaney.

They weren't the only playoff drivers who had trouble at Dover. Clint Bowyer was running in the top 10 with less than 20 laps remaining when he had to pit for a loose wheel. He then slammed into the wall a few minutes later and ended up finishing 35th.

Now, all those drivers, along with most of the rest of the playoff field, will have to sweat out next Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway, which always holds the potential for the "Big One" that can send anyone to a 39th-place finish in the blink of an eye.

But that's not a concern now for Elliott, who will move on, thanks to his win at the Monster Mile.

"We don't have to worry about Talladega next week, so that's nice," Elliott said.

Joey Logano finished third, followed by Erik Jones and Kurt Busch.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup results from Dover

1. Chase Elliott

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Joey Logano

4. Erik Jones

5. Kurt Busch

6. Kevin Harvick

7. Austin Dillon

8. Kyle Busch

9. Rickey Stenhouse Jr.

10. Daniel Suarez

11. Ryan Blaney

12. Kyle Larson

13. Aric Almirola

14. Brad Keselowski

15. Martin Truex Jr.

16. Paul Menard

17. Ryan Newman

18. Jamie McMurray

19. William Byron

20. Matt Kenseth

21. Regan Smith

22. AJ Allmendinger

23. Bubba Wallace

24. David Ragan

25. Chris Buescher

26. Michael McDowell

27. Matt DiBenedetto

28. Alex Bowman

29. Ty Dillon

30. Corey LaJoie

31. Jeffrey Earnhardt

32. J.J. Yeley

33. Landon Cassill

34. B.J. McLeod

35. Clint Bowyer

36. Jimmie Johnson

37. Ross Chastain

38. Harrison Rhodes

39. Timmy Hill