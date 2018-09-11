NASCAR results at Indianapolis: Brad Keselowski wins second straight, gives Penske first Cup win at Indy

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 11 // 11 Sep 2018, 03:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brad Keselowski, Paul Wolfe

Brad Keselowski used a brilliant pit strategy from crew chief Paul Wolfe to take the lead on the penultimate lap and win the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A crash involving Landon Cassill and Jeffrey Earnhardt late in the race led to a caution and restart with three laps to go. Leader Denny Hamlin got out to a great restart, but second-place Clint Bowyer spun his tires, allowing Keselowski, who had much fresher tires than the leaders, to take second.

Keselowski and Hamlin then bumped and swapped sheet metal several times racing side by side before Keselowski sailed into the lead.

Keselowski easily held off second-place finisher Erik Jones for the win, his second of the season and the 26th of his career. It's also his second straight win, coming on the heels of last week's win at Darlington.

It's the first-ever win for Team Penske in the Brickyard 400. That's hard to believe, given Roger Penske-owned teams have won the Indy 500 17 times and sat on the pole for that historic race 17 times.

"I wish RP was here. I know he's watching at home," Keselowski told NBCSN afterward. "To get Roger Penske his first Cup win here at the Brickyard is great."

Keselowski quickly gave credit to Wolfe for giving him fresher tires at the end.

"I've got to give credit to my crew chief, Paul Wolfe. He made a heck of a call there to pit late. … We weren't a dominant car by any means."

The final regular season race before the playoffs ended with no change in the driver standings in terms of the playoff field, as all the drivers on the bubble hoping to race their way in with a victory fell short. The following 16 drivers will begin the 10-race playoffs Sept. 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola, Erik Jones, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman.

Martin Truex Jr. suffered a brake rotor failure, ending his day after 41 laps. He finished 40th and last in the field.

"The brake rotor exploded," Truex Jr. said. "I don't know what was going on with the brakes. We had major issues from the start of the race."

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup results at Indianapolis

1. Brad Keselowski

2. Erik Jones

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Kevin Harvick

5. Clint Bowyer

6. Kurt Busch

7. Jamie McMurray

8. Kyle Busch

9. Paul Menard

10. Ryan Newman

11. Ryan Blaney

12. Matt Kenseth

13. Joey Logano

14. Kyle Larson

15. Chase Elliott

16. Jimmie Johnson

17. Michael McDowell

18. Daniel Suarez

19. William Byron

20. Regan Smith

21. Ty Dillon

22. Austin Dillon

23. Aric Almirola

24. David Ragan

25. Chris Buescher

26. Ross Chastain

27. Corey LaJoie

28. Reed Sorenson

29. J.J. Yeley

30. B.J. McLeod

31. Landon Cassill

32. Jeffrey Earnhardt

33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

34. Alex Bowman

35. Timmy Hill

36. Matt DiBenedetto

37. AJ Allmendinger

38. Bubba Wallace

39. David Starr

40. Martin Truex Jr.