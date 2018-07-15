NASCAR results at Kentucky: Martin Truex Jr. dominates to win Quaker State 400 again
Martin Truex Jr. won every single stage on his way to his second consecutive victory at the Quaker State 400 Saturday.
Truex Jr. dominated from start to finish and won by nearly two seconds over 24-year-old Ryan Blaney.
"That's what we try to do every single week, but it shows just how hard it is," Truex told NBCSN after his win. "We made it look easy last year, but it certainly wasn't, and just hats off to my guys for sticking with me all year."
Truex now has four wins this season and sits in third place in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Standings.
Brad Keselowski, a three-time winner at Kentucky as well as the victor in 2016, finished in third while Kyle Busch came in fourth and Kevin Harvick in fifth.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup results at Kentucky
1. Martin Truex Jr.
2. Ryan Blaney
3. Brad Keselowski
4. Kyle Busch
5. Kevin Harvick
6. Kurt Busch
7. Erik Jones
8. Aric Almirola
9. Kyle Larson
10. Joey Logano
11. Paul Menard
12. Clint Bowyer
13. Chase Elliott
14. Jimmie Johnson
15. Daniel Suarez
16. Denny Hamlin
17. Jamie McMurray
18. David Ragan
19. Matt Kenseth
20. William Byron
21. Ryan Newman
22. Austin Dillon
23. Chris Buescher
24. Michael McDowell
25. Kasey Kahne
26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
27. Bubba Wallace
28. Ross Chastain
29. Ty Dillon
30. AJ Allmendinger
31. Corey Lajoie
32. BJ McLeod
33. Landon Cassill
34. Timmy Hill
35. Jesse Little
36. Garrett Smithley
37. Matt DiBenedetto
38. JJ Yeley
39. Alex Bowman