NASCAR results at Michigan: Clint Bowyer leads 1-2-3 Stewart-Haas sweep in rain-shortened race

Bowyer took advantage of a gutsy pit call by crew chief Mike Bugarewicz to win his second race of the season.

Rain delayed the start of the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan by more than two hours, and when it started, NASCAR teams kept one eye on the competition, and the other on the weather radar.

No one did that better than Clint Bowyer's crew chief, Mike Bugarewicz, who gambled on pit strategy late and saw it pay off when the rain returned. NASCAR quickly called the race, giving Bowyer his second win of the season and career victory No. 10.

Bugarewicz's call to change two tires during the race's third stage returned Bowyer to the track in the lead, but with everyone else behind him on four fresh tires. If it had not rained, Bowyer would have been in trouble.

But the rain rolled in shortly after, ending the race with 67 laps remaining.

"When he said two tires, I said, "Oh man, I don't know,'" Bowyer told Fox Sports afterward. "That was a gutsy call. Unbelievable!"

"Fortunately enough this mist moved in and helped us out," Bugarewicz said.

Bowyer did his part, too, holding off a determined charge from his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick on the restart to keep the lead.

Stewart-Haas Racing Fords swept the top three positions, with polesitter Kurt Busch finishing third.

Kyle Larson, who had won the previous three races at Michigan, was running eighth when he spun into the grass midway through the second stage.

Kyle Busch, who started the race at the rear of the field after NASCAR found non-compliant splitters on the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in pre-race inspection, finished fourth.

NASCAR also penalized JGR drivers Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones for the same infraction, and penalties could be forthcoming.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup results at Michigan

1. Clint Bowyer

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Kurt Busch

4. Kyle Busch

5. Paul Menard

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Joey Logano

8. Ryan Blaney

9. Chase Elliott

10. Jamie McMurray

11. Aric Almirola

12. Denny Hamlin

13. William Byron

14. Austin Dillon

15. Erik Jones

16. Alex Bowman

17. AJ Allmendinger

18. Martin Truex Jr.

19. Bubba Wallace

20. Jimmie Johnson

21. Ty Dillon

22. Ryan Newman

23. Kasey Kahne

24. Chris Buescher

25. Michael McDowell

26. Ross Chastain

27. Corey LaJoie

28. Kyle Larson

29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

30. Daniel Suarez

31. Gray Gaulding

32. Landon Cassill

33. Matt Kenseth

34. DJ Kennington

35. Timmy Hill

36. Matt DiBenedetto

37. BJ McLeod

38. David Ragan

39. Garrett Smithley