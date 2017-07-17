NASCAR results at New Hampshire: Denny Hamlin holds off Kyle Larson to win at Loudon
The victory was the first of the season for Hamlin, who ended a 20-race drought.
After winning the second stage of Sunday's Overton's 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch boasted he was going to "lap the field" and win Sunday's race.
But Busch was penalized twice entering the pits too fast and dropped back into the field.
Denny Hamlin patiently ran near the front the entire day and made perfectly strategic pit stops to win the race at Loudon. To win Hamlin had to hold off Kyle Larson to clinch a spot in NASCAR's playoff. The victory was the first of the season and third at New Hampshire for Hamlin, who ended a 20-race drought.
"I was just trying to do everything I could do to pace," Hamlin told NBC Sports. "I knew (Larson) had a fast car."
Busch led 73 laps over the first half of the race and 95 total laps, but was penalized twice in the second half of the race for speeding. His first penalty on Lap 239 dropped him from first to 21st and he was penalized again while pitting for tires on Lap 263 and finished 12th.
Martin Truex Jr. picked up his Series-leading 14th stage victory by capturing the first stage of Sunday's race. Truex, who led 78 of the first 151 laps and a race-high 137 total laps, fell back after getting a flat on Lap 218, but made his way toward the front to finish third.
In a race that had just seven cautions, Matt Kenseth and Kevin Harvick round out the top five behind Hamlin, Larson and Truex. It was a good day for Toyota, which placed four cars in the top six as Daniel Suarez finished sixth.
Erik Jones saw his playoff chances take a hit when his day ended with a wreck on Lap 40 because of a cut left front tire. Joey Logano had to go into the garage on Lap 175 and had a rear suspension part removed from the No. 22. He didn't return to the track until Lap 206 and finished 37th.
Results from the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Overton's 301 at New Hampshire
1. Denny Hamlin
2. Kyle Larson
3. Martin Truex Jr.
4. Matt Kenseth
5. Kevin Harvick
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Clint Bowyer
8. Kurt Busch
9. Brad Keseslowski
10. Jimmie Johnson
11. Chase Elliott
12. Kyle Busch
13. Danica Patrick
14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
15. Austin Dillon
16. Ty Dillon
17. Jamie McMurray
18. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
19. Ryan Blaney
20. Trevor Bayne
21. AJ Allmendinger
22. Paul Menard
23. Landon Cassill
24. Aric Almirola
25. Chris Buescher
26. Michael McDowell
27. Ryan Newman
28. Kasey Kahne
29. David Ragan
30. Matt DiBenedetto
31. Corey LaJoie
32. Ryan Sieg
33. Jeffrey Earnhardt
34. Reed Sorenson
35. Gray Gaulding
36. Josh Bilicki
37. Joey Logano
38. Josh Bilicki
39. Erik Jones
Stage 1 winner: Truex
Stage 2 winner: Kyle Busch