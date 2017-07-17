NASCAR results at New Hampshire: Denny Hamlin holds off Kyle Larson to win at Loudon

The victory was the first of the season for Hamlin, who ended a 20-race drought.

by Omnisport News 17 Jul 2017, 04:13 IST

Denny Hamlin

After winning the second stage of Sunday's Overton's 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch boasted he was going to "lap the field" and win Sunday's race.

But Busch was penalized twice entering the pits too fast and dropped back into the field.

Denny Hamlin patiently ran near the front the entire day and made perfectly strategic pit stops to win the race at Loudon. To win Hamlin had to hold off Kyle Larson to clinch a spot in NASCAR's playoff. The victory was the first of the season and third at New Hampshire for Hamlin, who ended a 20-race drought.

"I was just trying to do everything I could do to pace," Hamlin told NBC Sports. "I knew (Larson) had a fast car."

Busch led 73 laps over the first half of the race and 95 total laps, but was penalized twice in the second half of the race for speeding. His first penalty on Lap 239 dropped him from first to 21st and he was penalized again while pitting for tires on Lap 263 and finished 12th.

Martin Truex Jr. picked up his Series-leading 14th stage victory by capturing the first stage of Sunday's race. Truex, who led 78 of the first 151 laps and a race-high 137 total laps, fell back after getting a flat on Lap 218, but made his way toward the front to finish third.

In a race that had just seven cautions, Matt Kenseth and Kevin Harvick round out the top five behind Hamlin, Larson and Truex. It was a good day for Toyota, which placed four cars in the top six as Daniel Suarez finished sixth.

Erik Jones saw his playoff chances take a hit when his day ended with a wreck on Lap 40 because of a cut left front tire. Joey Logano had to go into the garage on Lap 175 and had a rear suspension part removed from the No. 22. He didn't return to the track until Lap 206 and finished 37th.

Results from the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Overton's 301 at New Hampshire

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Kyle Larson

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Matt Kenseth

5. Kevin Harvick

6. Daniel Suarez

7. Clint Bowyer

8. Kurt Busch

9. Brad Keseslowski

10. Jimmie Johnson

11. Chase Elliott

12. Kyle Busch

13. Danica Patrick

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

15. Austin Dillon

16. Ty Dillon

17. Jamie McMurray

18. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

19. Ryan Blaney

20. Trevor Bayne

21. AJ Allmendinger

22. Paul Menard

23. Landon Cassill

24. Aric Almirola

25. Chris Buescher

26. Michael McDowell

27. Ryan Newman

28. Kasey Kahne

29. David Ragan

30. Matt DiBenedetto

31. Corey LaJoie

32. Ryan Sieg

33. Jeffrey Earnhardt

34. Reed Sorenson

35. Gray Gaulding

36. Josh Bilicki

37. Joey Logano

39. Erik Jones

Stage 1 winner: Truex

Stage 2 winner: Kyle Busch