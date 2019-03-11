NASCAR results at Phoenix: Kyle Busch earns 52nd career victory

Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch had to back out of the throttle in the late stages at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, but he had just enough fuel to grab his first victory of 2019.

Busch, who led a race-high 177 laps, passed Ryan Blaney with just over a dozen laps remaining for the winning move.

While Busch had to conserve fuel in the closing laps, he was able to hold off a hard-charging Martin Truex Jr., who finished second.

"I knew going back that we were going to be right on the verge on fuel," Busch told Fox Sports after the race.

Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Busch, who won Saturday's Xfinity Series event at ISM Raceway, now has 52 career NASCAR Cup victories. He also has 199 career wins in NASCAR's top three series, and his next win is sure to spark comparisons to the legendary Richard Petty, who won 200 career races in NASCAR's elite Cup series.

Busch said he's not thinking about that milestone.

"That's not for me to worry about, it's for everyone else to discuss and talk about," Busch said.

Blaney, who sat on the pole for the Phoenix race, led 94 laps and won the first stage. Busch won the second stage before claiming the win.

Monster Energy NASCAR results at Phoenix



1. Kyle Busch

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. Ryan Blaney

4. Aric Almirola

5. Denny Hamlin

6. Kyle Larson

7. Kurt Busch

8. Jimmie Johnson

9. Kevin Harvick

10. Joey Logano

11. Clint Bowyer

12. Ryan Newman

13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

14. Chase Elliott

15. Ty Dillon

16. Chris Buescher

17. Paul Menard

18. Daniel Hemric

19. Brad Keselowski

20. Matt Tifft

21. Austin Dillon

22. Bubba Wallace

23. Daniel Suarez

24. William Byron

25. David Ragan

26. Corey LaJoie

27. Ross Chastain

28. Matt DiBenedetto

29. Erik Jones

30. Quin Houff

31. Bayley Currey

32. Cody Ware

33. Landon Cassill

34. Ryan Preece

35. Alex Bowman

36. Michael McDowell