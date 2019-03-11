NASCAR results at Phoenix: Kyle Busch earns 52nd career victory
Kyle Busch had to back out of the throttle in the late stages at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, but he had just enough fuel to grab his first victory of 2019.
Busch, who led a race-high 177 laps, passed Ryan Blaney with just over a dozen laps remaining for the winning move.
The winning pass? @KyleBusch moves past @Blaney late at @ISMRaceway! pic.twitter.com/1zzetaiIn5— NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 10, 2019
While Busch had to conserve fuel in the closing laps, he was able to hold off a hard-charging Martin Truex Jr., who finished second.
"I knew going back that we were going to be right on the verge on fuel," Busch told Fox Sports after the race.
Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.
Busch, who won Saturday's Xfinity Series event at ISM Raceway, now has 52 career NASCAR Cup victories. He also has 199 career wins in NASCAR's top three series, and his next win is sure to spark comparisons to the legendary Richard Petty, who won 200 career races in NASCAR's elite Cup series.
Busch said he's not thinking about that milestone.
"That's not for me to worry about, it's for everyone else to discuss and talk about," Busch said.
Blaney, who sat on the pole for the Phoenix race, led 94 laps and won the first stage. Busch won the second stage before claiming the win.
Monster Energy NASCAR results at Phoenix
1. Kyle Busch
2. Martin Truex Jr.
3. Ryan Blaney
4. Aric Almirola
5. Denny Hamlin
6. Kyle Larson
7. Kurt Busch
8. Jimmie Johnson
9. Kevin Harvick
10. Joey Logano
11. Clint Bowyer
12. Ryan Newman
13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
14. Chase Elliott
15. Ty Dillon
16. Chris Buescher
17. Paul Menard
18. Daniel Hemric
19. Brad Keselowski
20. Matt Tifft
21. Austin Dillon
22. Bubba Wallace
23. Daniel Suarez
24. William Byron
25. David Ragan
26. Corey LaJoie
27. Ross Chastain
28. Matt DiBenedetto
29. Erik Jones
30. Quin Houff
31. Bayley Currey
32. Cody Ware
33. Landon Cassill
34. Ryan Preece
35. Alex Bowman
36. Michael McDowell