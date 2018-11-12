NASCAR results at Phoenix: Kyle Busch wins, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. qualify for Championship 4

Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch took a dominant car to victory at ISM Raceway in Phoenix on Sunday, but he wasn't the only winner.

Busch's victory, his eight of the season, earned him an automatic spot in the Championship 4 playoff finale Nov. 18 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. But, joining Busch in that title showdown will be the other two members of the "Big Three" of 2018. Kevin Harvick finished fifth to qualify for the finale, and defending NASCAR Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. (14th) also qualified.

Joey Logano had already earned a spot in the finale thanks to his victory last month at Martinsville.

Busch didn't have to win to earn his spot, and he could have played it safe Sunday. But that's not Busch. He went out and led 117 laps en route to his 51st career victory.

"I'd like to think this gives us a lot (of momentum)," Busch told NBC afterward. "But talk is cheap.

"It'a an awesome team, an awesome group at Joe Gibbs Racing."

Several other drivers made strong bids to qualify for the Championship 4. But, Kurt Busch and Chase Elliott saw their playoff chances vanish when they were involved in a multicar crash on a restart with 43 laps remaining.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola, who needed a victory to qualify for the finale, had a shot. He started second on a restart behind leader Kyle Busch with 12 laps remaining, but couldn't keep up. Almirola finished fourth.

Brad Keselowski finished second, while Kyle Larson finished third. Matt Kenseth, driving his next-to-last career race, finished seventh.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup results at Phoenix

1. Kyle Busch

2. Brad Keselowski

3. Kyle Larson

4. Aric Almirola

5. Kevin Harvick

6. Jamie McMurray

7. Matt Kenseth

8. Austin Dillon

9. William Byron

10. Bubba Wallace

11. Ryan Newman

12. AJ Allmendinger

13. Denny Hamlin

14. Martin Truex Jr.

15. Jimmie Johnson

16. Michael McDowell

17. Erik Jones

18. Chris Buescher

19. Ty Dillon

20. David Ragan

21. Matt DiBenedetto

22. Regan Smith

23. Chase Elliott

24. Ross Chastain

25. Cole Whitt

26. Landon Cassill

27. D.J. Kennington

28. Cody Ware

29. Paul Menard

30. Alex Bowman

31. Tanner Berryhill

32. Kurt Busch

33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

34. Ryan Blaney

35. Clint Bowyer

36. Daniel Suarez

37. Joey Logano

38. J.J. Yeley

39. Timmy Hill