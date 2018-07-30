NASCAR results at Pocono: Kyle Busch holds on to win after late-race delays

Kyle Busch

A late-race red flag delayed the race at Pocono Raceway, overtime extended it, but in the end, nothing could stop Kyle Busch.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver held off the field in two late-race restarts to win the Gander Outdoors 400. It's Busch's sixth victory of 2018.

Busch appeared headed for an easy victory late in the race, but a frightening crash involving Bubba Wallace halted the action. Wallace escaped serious injury when his car lost its brakes and slammed into the wall.

The worst-possible place to have something go wrong. @BubbaWallace had one of the worst crashes of the year, and we're glad he was able to climb out of his car.#NASCAR #GanderOutdoors400 pic.twitter.com/Nx3wwaWwws — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 29, 2018

"I'm OK. That was a huge hit. But I'm OK," Wallace said. "There's no feeling like being helpless going off into Turn 1. … I'll be sore, I'll be limping, but I'll be OK."

On the subsequent restart with three laps remaining, Busch held off a spirited challenge from JGR teammate Daniel Suarez, but hard racing back in the pack sent Aric Almirola spinning and brought on overtime.

In the overtime, Suarez again threatened Busch, but Erik Jones challenged Suarez, allowing Busch to pull away. Suarez finished second, while Jones dropped to fifth behind Alex Bowman and Kevin Harvick.

"Suarez man, I can't say enough about my teammate," Busch said. "He gave us a run for my money on those last two restarts."

Harvick, who had the fastest car most of the race, encountered trouble late when he rubbed fenders with Almirola during a pit stop, damaging his left rear.

Busch's victory is the 49th of his career, tying him with Tony Stewart for 12th on the all-time win list.

"Tony Stewart is one of the best all-time drivers, so it's awesome to be able to tie him," Busch said.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup results at Pocono

1. Kyle Busch

2. Daniel Suarez

3. Alex Bowman

4. Kevin Harvick

5. Erik Jones

6. William Byron

7. Chase Elliott

8. Ryan Newman

9. Kurt Busch

10. Denny Hamlin

11. Clint Bowyer

12. Ryan Blaney

13. Austin Dillon

14. AJ Allmendinger

15. Martin Truex Jr.

16. Michael McDowell

17. Jimmie Johnson

18. Matt Kensteh

19. David Ragain

20. Jamie McMurray

21. Paul Menard

22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

23. Kyle Larson

24. Ty Dillon

25. Aric Almirola

26. Joey Logano

27. Matt DiBenedetto

28. JJ Yeley

29. Jeffrey Earnhart

30. Kasey Kahne

31. Kyle Weatherman

32. Reed Sorenson

33. Bubba Wallace

34. Landon Cassill

35. Ross Chastain

36. Timmy Hill

37. Chris Buescher

38. Brad Keselowski

39. Corey LaJoie

40. BJ McLeod