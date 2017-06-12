NASCAR results at Pocono: Ryan Blaney holds off Kevin Harvick for first career win

The Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 car is finally back in victory lane.

by Omnisport News 12 Jun 2017, 04:18 IST

Ryan Blaney in the Wood Brothers No. 21

After 67 career NASCAR Cup Series races, Ryan Blaney is finally in victory lane.

Blaney held off Kevin Harvick in Sunday's Pocono 400 on the final lap for his first career win, a race he led only the 10 remaining laps at Pocono Raceway.

Kasey Kahne brought out the second caution of the day with 19 laps remaining, setting up an all-important pit stop for a sprint to the finish. With the fastest car all day, Kyle Busch stayed out while contenders behind him took tires and fuel. Brad Keselowski, who pitted just before the caution, also didn't pit.

Kyle Busch attempted to block Ryan Blaney as the laps winded down, but the Wood Brothers Racing driver got around him with nine laps remaining. With one lap remaining, Kevin Harvick got within 0.14 seconds of Blaney, but the 23-year-old didn't make a mistake as he put the iconic No. 21 car back in victory lane for the 99th time in team history.

“Kyle (Busch) stayed out and he was on a little bit older tires and it looked like he was getting pretty tight, especially off of one and that’s where new tires really seemed to come alive because you could hold the line and get runs on him, downshift and get next to him," Blaney said.

"I had a big run on him off of three and he did a good job blocking, and we were able to get under him, but then I had to hold the 4 off. He was super-fast. I can’t thank Kevin enough for racing me clean. That was really cool of him, but it was definitely hectic. Hopefully the fans liked it. It was really cool.”

Harvick finished second followed by Erik Jones, Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski.

Its another tough-luck loss for Kyle Busch, who led the most laps Sunday but remains winless this season and in his career at Pocono. He almost finally won this season at Charlotte two weeks ago, but could not catch up to Austin Dillon in the waning laps and finished second.

The red flag was shown at Pocono for just over 20 minutes on Lap 97 after a pair of wrecks by Jimmie Johnson and Jamie McMurray. Brake issues on both cars led to wrecks in Turn 1, with Johnson colliding with the wall at over 125 mph and McMurray's engulfed in flames.

Both drivers were shaken but treated and released from the infield care center.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s disappointing final season continued Sunday as transmission issues from Friday resurfaced just after the beginning of Stage 2. Junior blew the motor after attempting to shift into fourth gear but instead went into second. He now has six finishes of 30th or worse in 14 races this season but will hope for better luck next weekend at Michigan.

"Bubba" Wallace, who became the first African-American driver to compete in NASCAR’s top tour since Bill Lester in 2006, was caught speeding on pit road on two different occasions in Stage 1. The rookie mistake was one the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports replacement driver for Aric Almirola could not overcome en route to a 26th place finish.

Results from the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400

Ryan Blaney Kevin Harvick Erik Jones Kurt Busch Brad Keselowski Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Larson Chase Elliott Kyle Busch Matt Kenseth Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Denny Hamlin Austin Dillon Ryan Newman Daniel Suarez Danica Patrick Clint Boweyr Ty Dillon Chris Buescher Paul Menard Trevor Bayne AJ Allmendinger Joey Logano Michael McDowell David Ragan Darrell Wallace Landon Cassill Corey LaJoie Gray Gaulding Cole Whitt Reed Sorenson Matt DiBenedetto Derrike Cope Jeffrey Earnhardt Kasey Kahne Jimmie Johnson Jamie McMurray Dale Earnhardt Jr. Cody Ware

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Busch

Stage 2 winner: Kyle Larson