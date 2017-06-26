NASCAR results at Sonoma: Kevin Harvick pulls away late to end winless drought

Martin Truex Jr. won the race's first stage ? his NASCAR-leading 11th stage win of the season ? but had engine trouble late.

by Omnisport News 26 Jun 2017, 04:06 IST

Kevin Harvick

Martin Truex Jr. probably should have won Sunday's Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma, but engine troubles late in the race forced Truex to withdraw.

His loss was Kevin Harvick's gain as Harvick pulled away late to win the road race to become the ninth driver in as many years to win at Sonoma.

It was Harvick's 36th Cup series win, but first since October of 2016, and he led a 1-2-3 finish for Ford as Clint Bowyer and Brad Keselowski followed. Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five. Harvick had driven a Chevy for his entire career, but switched to the Stewart-Haas Ford team this year.

"This was worth the wait," Harvick said following his first career win at Sonoma. "I'm just really proud of everybody. We had a great strategy and it paid off."

Truex won the race's first stage — his NASCAR-leading 11th stage win of the season — and led most of Sunday's race before his engine blew while he held a commanding lead late in the race.

Jimmie Johnson, who won the second stage for his first stage victory of the year, finished 13th.

The race's second-stage featured a strange moment when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Danica Patrick, NASCAR's most-famous couple off the track, had a hard collision. Both drivers were uninjured, but Stenhouse's Ford suffered extensive damage, forcing him out of the race. Patrick remained in contention and finished 17th.

Pole-sitter and last week's race winner Kyle Larson finished 26th. There was a wreck on the final lap as Kasey Kahne went into the wall, but the caution flag did not come out until Harvick passed under the checkered flag. Kahne was able to walk away from the accident and finished 24th.

Fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished sixth and his final season in NASCAR continues without a win. Junior's best chance to clinch a playoff spot could come in next week's Coke Zero 400 at Daytona, a track where he's won four times in his Cup Series career.

As NASCAR gave up the high-banking left turns for the weekend, five drivers made their Cup debuts at Sonoma: Kevin O'Connell, Alon Day, Billy Johnson, Josh Bilicki and Tommy Regan. Road-racing veteran Boris Said made his 2017 debut and finished 29th.

Results from the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Clint Bowyer

3. Brad Keselowski

4. Denny Hamlin

5. Kyle Busch

6. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

7. Kurt Busch

8. Chase Elliott

9. Ryan Blaney

10. Jamie McMurray

11. Paul Menard

12. Joey Logano

13. Jimmie Johnson

14. Michael McDowell

15. Ryan Newman

16. Daniel Suarez

17. Danica Patrick

18. Austin Dillon

19. Chris Buescher

20. Matt Kenseth

21. Cole Whitt

22. Billy Johnson

23. Matt DiBenedetto

24. Kasey Kahne

25. Erik Jones

26. Kyle Larson

27. Trevor Bayne

28. Ty Dillon

29. Boris Said

30. Landon Cassill

31. David Ragan

32. Alon Day

33. Kevin O’Connell

34. Tommy Regan

35. AJ Allmendinger

36. Josh Bilicki

37. Martin Truex Jr.

38. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Stage 1 winner: Truex

Stage 2 winner: Johnson

Omnisport's Joe Rodgers and Arthur Weinstein contributed to this report.