NASCAR results at Sonoma: Martin Truex Jr.'s team uses tricky strategy to win

Truex's crew chief, Cole Pearn, tricked Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 team into pitting early, giving Truex fresher tires in the final laps.

Martin Truex Jr. leads the field at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR races are as often won with great pit strategy as they are speed and driving ability. And no one played the strategy game better Sunday at Sonoma Raceway than crew chief Cole Pearn and the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team.

Pearn's clever pit call midway through Stage 3 of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 helped Martin Truex Jr., to his third victory of the season. The defending Monster Energy NASCAR Cup champion has 18 career victories.

Here's how Pearn did it: Just before the midway point of Stage 3, the No. 78 crew got ready for a pit stop, and Pearn told Truex to "Pit now, pit now." But after leader Harvick pitted, Truex stayed out on the track.

Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers radioed Harvick, “Basically the 78 faked us out and decided to run seven or eight more laps. Kinda screwed us a little bit."

"That's all Cole. That's all him," Truex told FS1. "That was amazing. I tell him all the time, win, lose or draw, we do it together."

Truex eventually gave up the lead to pit on lap 81 of 110. When he returned to the track, he had eight fewer laps on his tires than Harvick and quickly began reeling in the Stewart-Haas Racing driver.

Truex caught Harvick on lap 91 and sailed into the lead, with victory in sight.

Harvick and teammate Clint Bowyer, running in third, pitted on lap 93, hoping for a late caution that would bunch the field and negate Truex's lead on the road course.

But the race stayed green to the end, and Truex claimed the checkered flag. Harvick and Bowyer finished second and third, respectively, followed by Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch.

Sonoma Raceway results

1. Martin Truex Jr.

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Clint Bowyer

4. Chase Elliott

5. Kyle Busch

6. Kurt Busch

7. Erik Jones

8. Aric Almirola

9. Alex Bowman

10. Denny Hamlin

11. Jimmie Johnson

12. Chris Buescher

13. Brad Keselowski

14. Kyle Larson

15. Daniel Suarez

16. Austin Dillon

17. Matt DiBenedetto

18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

19. Joey Logano

20. Kasey Kahne

21. Michael McDowell

22. David Ragan

23. Parker Kligerman

24. Ryan Newman

25. William Byron

26. Paul Menard

27. Trevor Bayne

28. Justin Marks

29. Bubba Wallace

30. Gray Gaulding

31. Chris Cook

32. Tommy Drissi

33. Ty Dillon

34. Ryan Blaney

35. Cole Whitt

36. Cody Ware

37. Jamie McMurray

38. AJ Allmendinger