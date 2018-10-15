×
NASCAR results at Talladega: Aric Almirola picks up win at 1000Bulbs.com 500

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    15 Oct 2018, 03:35 IST
Almirola-Aric-USNews-101418-ftr-getty
Aric Almirola

Aric Almirola captured the checkered flag Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Almirola took the lead in overtime and held on for the victory at the 1000Bulbs.com 500. Clint Bowyer placed second while Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished in third.

The win was Almirola’s first of 2018 and guarantees him a spot in the next round of the NASCAR playoffs.

“I’ve been so close so many times this year,” Almirola told NBCS after the race. “Four or five times this year I feel like we had a shot to win and haven’t been able to seal the deal. I love racing at Talladega, I came with a mindset of ‘we’re going to go race.’

“What a cool time (to win). … What a team effort. This was an incredible race.”

The race went into overtime after Alex Bowman was involved in a late crash.

Kurt Busch won Stage 1 while Kevin Harvick followed with a Stage 2 victory. Busch ran out of fuel on the final lap and claimed 14th place.

Monster Energy NASCAR results at Talladega

  1. Aric Almirola
  2. Clint Bowyer
  3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  4. Denny Hamlin
  5. Joey Logano
  6. AJ Allmendinger
  7. Jimmie Johnson
  8. Erik Jones
  9. Paul Menard
  10. Regan Smith
  11. Kyle Larson
  12. Brendan Gaughan
  13. Trevor Bayne
  14. Kurt Busch
  15. Ty Dillon
  16. Daniel Suarez
  17. Austin Dillon
  18. Joey Gase
  19. Darrell Wallace Jr.
  20. William Byron
  21. Chris Buescher 
  22. Landon Cassill
  23. Martin Truex Jr.
  24. Ross Chastain
  25. Ryan Newman
  26. Kyle Busch
  27. Brad Keselowski
  28. Kevin Harvick
  29. Ryan Blaney
  30. Matt DiBenedetto
  31. Chase Elliott
  32. Corey Lajoie
  33. Alex Bowman
  34. DJ Kennington
  35. Jamie McMurray
  36. JJ Yeley
  37. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  38. Cody Ware
  39. David Ragan
  40. Michael McDowell
Omnisport
NEWS
