NASCAR results at Watkins Glen: Chase Elliott holds off Martin Truex Jr. to win first race

Chase Elliott

After so many close calls, Chase Elliott is now a NASCAR Cup winner.

Elliott held off a hard charge from defending NASCAR Cup series champion Martin Truex Jr. to win Sunday at Watkins Glen for his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup victory.

The victory comes in Elliott's 99th career race. The 22-year-old driver had finished second eight previous times as he chased that elusive first victory.

"What a thrill. I don't know what to say," Elliott said. "I'm so thrilled, so emotional, so much relief, working on three years and I hadn't won one."

To say this was a popular victory would be an understatement. Elliott is the son of former NASCAR Cup champion Bill Elliott, the perennial most popular driver in the sport during his career. After Elliott took the checkered flag, as fans at The Glen roared their approval, drivers throughout the field passed him on the cool-down flap and flashed a thumbs-up.

It certainly didn't come easy. Elliott had a fast car all day — he won the race's second stage — but he also benefited when a couple of strong contenders suffered bizarre mishaps during a pit stop. On a stop on lap 54, leader Kyle Busch's gasman had a problem with a can, preventing him from filling the car. Busch had to immediately pit again, dropping him to 31st in the field.

During that same pit-stop sequence, contender Denny Hamlin was penalized after running over an air-gun hose and dragging it out of his box, allowing tires to escape from his pit stall. Busch rallied strongly to finish third, while Hamlin finished 13th.

So the final stage came down to a battle between Elliott and Truex. Elliott held a consistent lead, and appeared headed for victory. But on the final lap, he lost control briefly, allowing Truex to close in on his bumper.

"I started to wheel hop and knocked it out of gear to avoid spinning out," Elliott said.

But Truex ran out of gas seconds later, allowing Elliott to cruise to the finish line unchallenged. Elliott's Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet ran out of gas on the cool-down lap. Teammate Jimmie Johnson pushed him to victory lane.

After the race, a smiling Bill Elliott joined his son in victory lane for his first victory. By coincidence, the elder Elliott also finished eight second times before scoring his first career victory. It also came on a road course, the old track in Riverside, Calif.

"I don't know how to describe (this feeling)," Bill Elliott said.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Results at Watkins Glen



1. Chase Elliott

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. Kyle Busch

4. Daniel Suarez

5. Erik Jones

6. Kyle Larson

7. Jamie McMurray

8. William Byron

9. Kurt Busch

10. Kevin Harvick

11. Clint Bowyer

12. Ryan Blaney

13. Denny Hamlin

14. Alex Bowman

15. AJ Allmendinger

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17. Brad Keselowski

18. Michael McDowell

19. Ryan Newman

20. Chris Buescher

21. Kasey Kahne

22. Aric Almirola

23. Ty Dillon

24. Parker Kligerman

25. Bubba Wallace

26. David Ragan

27. Austin Dillon

28. Paul Menard

29. Matt Kenseth

30. Jimmie Johnson

31. Landon Cassill

32. Ross Chastain

33. Matt DiBenedetto

34. Cole Whitt

35. Spencer Gallagher

36. Josh Bilicki

37. Joey Logano