NASCAR scanner sounds at Indy: Clint Bowyer cusses at Danica Patrick; Denny Hamlin apologizes

The final laps of Sunday's Brickyard 400 turned into more of a demolition derby, leaving multiple drivers upset, even at their own teammates

by Omnisport News 26 Jul 2017, 07:39 IST

Clint Bowyer

The waning laps of Sunday's Brickyard 400 turned into more of a demolition derby at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, leaving multiple drivers upset, even at their own teammates.

The contest saw a track-record 14 cautions, including four in the final seven laps. Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch wrecked with 10 laps remaining, bringing out the red flag and eliciting expletives from Bowyer.

"F— Danica [Patrick], f— her!" Bowyer shouted on his team's radio from his mangled car.

While Bowyer was mad at Patrick, the car next to her, Paul Menard, was actually the car which got loose on the frontstretch, apparently causing a reaction in Bowyer's car. Check it out.

Upset with the chaos around him late, Denny Hamlin also had some choice words late for Trevor Bayne, who was involved in another wreck with two laps remaining, knocking him from third place to out of the race.

Hamlin apologized on Twitter Tuesday, saying his words about being "glad when that company is out of money" was not directed at Bayne's Roush Fenway Racing team.