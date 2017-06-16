NASCAR stars, personalities dominate 'Cars 3'

Cars 3 features a dozen current or past drivers and other well-known figures in NASCAR.

by Omnisport News 16 Jun 2017, 21:01 IST

'Cars 3'

NASCAR stars and culture have inspired the popular "Cars" film franchise from the start, but "Cars 3" takes its relationship with the sport to another level.

Opening in theaters nationwide Friday, "Cars 3" features a dozen current or past drivers and other well-known figures in NASCAR. Some of those characters appeared in the first two "Cars" films. Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Richard Petty returns as Strip "The King" Weathers. Also returning is Darrell Waltrip, as announcer Darrell Cartrip. The following characters are new this time around, according to Fox Sports.

• Four-time NASCAR Cup champion Jeff Gordon voices the role of Jeff Gorvette, who like Gordon is retired but still loves the sport.

• Young Hendrick Motorsports star Chase Elliott voices and inspired the role of Chase Racelott.

• Ryan Blaney — just one week removed from his first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup victory — appears as Ryan “Inside” Laney.

• Darrell "Bubba" Wallace, who last week at Pocono became only the fourth black driver in the history of NASCAR's top series, appears as Bubba Wheelhouse.

• Joe Gibbs Racing driver Daniel Suarez plays Danny Swervez, a rising star in the Piston Cup Series.

• Former NASCAR Cup driver Kyle Petty voices the character of veteran driver Cal Weathers. For some reason, Petty's real-life father, Richard, plays the role of Cal's uncle in the film (hey, we're not about to argue about the casting decisions in a billion-dollar film franchise).

Other NASCAR celebrities to watch for in "Cars 3" include legendary promoter Humpy Wheeler as a team owner named Tex; FS1 NASCAR reporter Shannon Spake, appearing as Shannon Spokes; and three-time NASCAR Cup-winning crew chief Ray Evernham, appearing as crew chief Ray Reverham.

Oh, the radio host known as Mike Joyride? That's obviously the voice of veteran NASCAR broadcaster Mike Joy.