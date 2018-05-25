NASCAR starting lineup at Charlotte: Kyle Busch wins pole; Kevin Harvick fails inspection

Kyle Busch put himself in great position to win his first Coca-Cola 600 while Kevin Harvick failed inspection and will start in 39th.

Kyle Busch

The Coca-Cola 600 has been a thorn in Kyle Busch's side for a long time. Despite serious success at the race with 11 top 5s and 16 top 10s, he has never won the race in his illustrious career.

He put himself in great position to get a win Sunday, though, as he won the pole Thursday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, making it Busch's 30th pole in his career.

"It was pure talent all the way around, all these guys, this whole team," the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points leader joked to FS1 after his run. "It feels good, this is a race that you always enjoy coming to in Charlotte, I haven't won here in a points-paying event I guess, so it would certainly be nice to kinda get that done here this weekend with the 600."

Two other drivers who have had great success at this race didn't have a strong qualifying.

Kevin Harvick, who is going for his third win a row for the second time this season, failed inspection and will start in the back as a result. Martin Truex Jr., who has finished in the top five in each of his last three trips to Charlotte, will start 15th.

The Coca-Cola 600 will start at 6 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox.

Starting lineup for the Coca-Cola 600

1. Kyle Busch

2. Joey Logano

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Erik Jones

5. Brad Keselowski

6. Ryan Newman

7. Jamie McMurray

8. Ryan Blaney

9. Aric Almirola

10. Daniel Suarez

11. Kyle Larson

12. Austin Dillon

13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

14. Paul Menard

15. Martin Truex Jr.

16. Kurt Busch

17. Matt Kenseth

18. Chris Buescher

19. David Ragan

20. Ty Dillon

21. William Byron

22. Chase Elliott

23. Jimmie Johnson

24. Darrell Wallace Jr.

25. Ross Chastain

26. Kasey Kahne

27. Alex Bowman

28. Clint Bowyer

29. Michael McDowell

30. AJ Allmendinger

31. Matt DiBenedetto

32. Parker Kligerman

33. Corey Lajoie

34. Gray Gaulding

35. Landon Cassill

36. Timmy Hill

37. Jeffrey Earnhardt

38. BJ Mcleod

39. Kevin Harvick

40. JJ Yeley