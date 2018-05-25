Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    NASCAR starting lineup at Charlotte: Kyle Busch wins pole; Kevin Harvick fails inspection

    Kyle Busch put himself in great position to win his first Coca-Cola 600 while Kevin Harvick failed inspection and will start in 39th.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 05:44 IST
    49
    Kyle Busch
    Kyle Busch

    The Coca-Cola 600 has been a thorn in Kyle Busch's side for a long time. Despite serious success at the race with 11 top 5s and 16 top 10s, he has never won the race in his illustrious career.

    He put himself in great position to get a win Sunday, though, as he won the pole Thursday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, making it Busch's 30th pole in his career.

    "It was pure talent all the way around, all these guys, this whole team," the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points leader joked to FS1 after his run. "It feels good, this is a race that you always enjoy coming to in Charlotte, I haven't won here in a points-paying event I guess, so it would certainly be nice to kinda get that done here this weekend with the 600."

    Two other drivers who have had great success at this race didn't have a strong qualifying.

    Kevin Harvick, who is going for his third win a row for the second time this season, failed inspection and will start in the back as a result. Martin Truex Jr., who has finished in the top five in each of his last three trips to Charlotte, will start 15th.

    The Coca-Cola 600 will start at 6 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox.

    Starting lineup for the Coca-Cola 600

    1. Kyle Busch
    2. Joey Logano
    3. Denny Hamlin
    4. Erik Jones
    5. Brad Keselowski
    6. Ryan Newman
    7. Jamie McMurray
    8. Ryan Blaney
    9. Aric Almirola
    10. Daniel Suarez
    11. Kyle Larson
    12. Austin Dillon
    13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
    14. Paul Menard
    15. Martin Truex Jr.
    16. Kurt Busch
    17. Matt Kenseth
    18. Chris Buescher
    19. David Ragan
    20. Ty Dillon
    21. William Byron
    22. Chase Elliott
    23. Jimmie Johnson
    24. Darrell Wallace Jr.
    25. Ross Chastain
    26. Kasey Kahne
    27. Alex Bowman
    28. Clint Bowyer
    29. Michael McDowell
    30. AJ Allmendinger
    31. Matt DiBenedetto
    32. Parker Kligerman
    33. Corey Lajoie
    34. Gray Gaulding
    35. Landon Cassill
    36. Timmy Hill
    37. Jeffrey Earnhardt
    38. BJ Mcleod
    39. Kevin Harvick
    40. JJ Yeley

