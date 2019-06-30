NASCAR starting lineup at Chicago: Austin Dillon on pole; Kevin Harvick starts 2nd
Austin Dillon has won his third pole of the year.
The 29-year-old out of Welcome, North Carolina narrowly beat out Kevin Harvick for the top spot in qualifying at the Camping World 400 and will start in first for Sunday's race.
Harvick was very close behind, but Dillon had an even better run and beat him out.
Daniel Hemric also had a good qualifying run and will start third while Jimmie Johnson will be fourth.
The Camping World 400 can be seen at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN.
Camping World 400 starting lineup
Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's race:
|Starting
|Driver
|Number
|No. 1
|Austin Dillon
|3
|No. 2
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|No. 3
|Daniel Hemric
|8
|No. 4
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|No. 5
|Kurt Busch
|1
|No. 6
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|No. 7
|Michael McDowell
|34
|No. 8
|Alex Bowman
|88
|No. 9
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|No. 10
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|No. 11
|William Byron
|24
|No. 12
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|No. 13
|Chase Elliott
|9
|No. 14
|Kyle Larson
|42
|No. 15
|Aric Almirola
|10
|No. 16
|Ryan Newman
|6
|No. 17
|Kyle Busch
|18
|No. 18
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|No. 19
|Joey Logano
|22
|No. 20
|Ty Dillon
|13
|No. 21
|Erik Jones
|20
|No. 22
|Matt Tifft
|36
|No. 23
|Ryan Preece
|47
|No. 24
|David Ragan
|23
|No. 25
|Paul Menard
|21
|No. 26
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|17
|No. 27
|Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
|43
|No. 28
|Chris Buescher
|37
|No. 29
|Daniel Suarez
|41
|No. 30
|Matt DiBenedetto
|95
|No. 31
|Corey Lajoie
|32
|No. 32
|Ross Chastain
|15
|No. 33
|Bayley Currey
|52
|No. 34
|Landon Cassill
|00
|No. 35
|BJ McLeod
|51
|No. 36
|Quin Houff
|77
|No. 37
|Josh Bilicki
|53
|No. 38
|Reed Sorenson
|27
What time does the Camping World 400 start?
The Camping World 400 will take place Sunday, June 30. Live coverage begins on NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Camping World 400 on?
The Camping World 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race can also be live streamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
Camping World 400 schedule, how to watch
All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity and Trucks Series can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and NBCSN.
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Camping World 400.
(All times Eastern)
Sunday, June 30
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|3 p.m.
|Cup Series Camping World 400
|NBCSN/MRN