NASCAR starting lineup at Chicago: Austin Dillon on pole; Kevin Harvick starts 2nd

Austin Dillon has won his third pole of the year.

The 29-year-old out of Welcome, North Carolina narrowly beat out Kevin Harvick for the top spot in qualifying at the Camping World 400 and will start in first for Sunday's race.

Harvick was very close behind, but Dillon had an even better run and beat him out.

Daniel Hemric also had a good qualifying run and will start third while Jimmie Johnson will be fourth.

The Camping World 400 can be seen at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN.

Camping World 400 starting lineup

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's race:

Starting Driver Number No. 1 Austin Dillon 3 No. 2 Kevin Harvick 4 No. 3 Daniel Hemric 8 No. 4 Jimmie Johnson 48 No. 5 Kurt Busch 1 No. 6 Clint Bowyer 14 No. 7 Michael McDowell 34 No. 8 Alex Bowman 88 No. 9 Denny Hamlin 11 No. 10 Ryan Blaney 12 No. 11 William Byron 24 No. 12 Brad Keselowski 2 No. 13 Chase Elliott 9 No. 14 Kyle Larson 42 No. 15 Aric Almirola 10 No. 16 Ryan Newman 6 No. 17 Kyle Busch 18 No. 18 Martin Truex Jr. 19 No. 19 Joey Logano 22 No. 20 Ty Dillon 13 No. 21 Erik Jones 20 No. 22 Matt Tifft 36 No. 23 Ryan Preece 47 No. 24 David Ragan 23 No. 25 Paul Menard 21 No. 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 No. 27 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 No. 28 Chris Buescher 37 No. 29 Daniel Suarez 41 No. 30 Matt DiBenedetto 95 No. 31 Corey Lajoie 32 No. 32 Ross Chastain 15 No. 33 Bayley Currey 52 No. 34 Landon Cassill 00 No. 35 BJ McLeod 51 No. 36 Quin Houff 77 No. 37 Josh Bilicki 53 No. 38 Reed Sorenson 27

What time does the Camping World 400 start?

The Camping World 400 will take place Sunday, June 30. Live coverage begins on NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Camping World 400 on?

The Camping World 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race can also be live streamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Camping World 400 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity and Trucks Series can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and NBCSN.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Camping World 400.

(All times Eastern)

Sunday, June 30

Time Event Channel 3 p.m. Cup Series Camping World 400 NBCSN/MRN