NASCAR starting lineup at Daytona: Chase Elliott on pole; Alex Bowman will start second
Chase Elliott blew the field away Friday to win the pole for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
The 22-year-old from Georgia won the pole by more than two-tenths of a second while second through sixth place were separated by just as much.
"I didn't know it was that fast," Elliott told NBCSN after his run. "Our Hooters Chevy's been nice all weekend, we made a couple changes actually at the end of that last practice before the rain and made it go a little faster, so hopefully it translates into driving the car tomorrow night."
In a race where starting up at the front is so important, Alex Bowman will start second and Brad Keselowski will be third.
Kevin Harvick will start fifth and defending champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will go sixth.
The Coke Zero Sugar 400 can be seen at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Saturday.
Starting lineup for the Coke Zero Sugar 400
1. Chase Elliott
2. Alex Bowman
3. Brad Keselowski
4. Jimmie Johnson
5. Kevin Harvick
6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
7. Ryan Newman
8. Michael McDowell
9. Clint Bowyer
10. Austin Dillon
11. Joey Logano
12. Ryan Blaney
13. Martin Truex Jr.
14. Kyle Larson
15. Kyle Busch
16. Brendan Gaughan
17. Denny Hamlin
18. William Byron
19. Ty Dillon
20. Trevor Bayne
21. David Ragan
22. Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
23. Kurt Busch
24. AJ Allmendinger
25. Chris Buescher
26. Aric Almirola
27. Jamie McMurray
28. Kasey Kahne
29. Erik Jones
30. Paul Menard
31. Matt DiBenedetto
32. Daniel Suarez
33. Ross Chastain
34. Jeffrey Earnhardt
35. DJ Kennington
36. Joey Gase
Did not qualify
37. Landon Cassill
38. Corey Lajoie
39. Ray Black II
40. JJ Yeley
41. Timothy Peters