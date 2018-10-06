NASCAR starting lineup at Dover: Kyle Busch to start on pole after qualifying canceled
Kyle Busch will start on the pole for Sunday's Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover International Speedway after NASCAR canceled qualifying due to rain Friday.
Busch is coming off of a rough run at the Monster Mile earlier this season, but he won last year's fall race and will obviously be in great position to win the playoff run this year.
No non-playoff driver has won at Dover during the fall race before and Busch will look to continue that success.
Kevin Harvick will start second while Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski will run third and fourth.
The rest of the field will be set by owner standings.
The Gander Outdoors 400 can be seen at 2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN.
NASCAR starting lineup for the Gander Outdoors 400
1. Kyle Busch
2. Kevin Harvick
3. Martin Truex Jr.
4. Brad Keselowski
5. Clint Bowyer
6. Joey Logano
7. Kurt Busch
8. Ryan Blaney
9. Chase Elliott
10. Kyle Larson
11. Aric Almirola
12. Alex Bowman
13. Jimmie Johnson
14. Austin Dillon
15. Denny Hamlin
16. Erik Jones
17. Ryan Newman
18. Paul Menard
19. Daniel Suarez
20. Jamie McMurray
21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
22. William Byron
23. Chris Buescher
24. AJ Allmendinger
25. Regan Smith
26. David Ragan
27. Michael McDowell
28. Matt Kenseth
29. Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
30. Ty Dillon
31. Matt DiBenedetto
32. Ross Chastain
33. Corey Lajoie
34. Landon Cassill
35. JJ Yeley
36. BJ McLeod
37. Jeffrey Earnhardt
38. Timmy Hill
39. Harrison Rhodes