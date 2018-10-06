NASCAR starting lineup at Dover: Kyle Busch to start on pole after qualifying canceled

Kyle Busch will start on the pole for Sunday's Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover International Speedway after NASCAR canceled qualifying due to rain Friday.

Busch is coming off of a rough run at the Monster Mile earlier this season, but he won last year's fall race and will obviously be in great position to win the playoff run this year.

No non-playoff driver has won at Dover during the fall race before and Busch will look to continue that success.

Kevin Harvick will start second while Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski will run third and fourth.

The rest of the field will be set by owner standings.

The Gander Outdoors 400 can be seen at 2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN.

NASCAR starting lineup for the Gander Outdoors 400

1. Kyle Busch

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Brad Keselowski

5. Clint Bowyer

6. Joey Logano

7. Kurt Busch

8. Ryan Blaney

9. Chase Elliott

10. Kyle Larson

11. Aric Almirola

12. Alex Bowman

13. Jimmie Johnson

14. Austin Dillon

15. Denny Hamlin

16. Erik Jones

17. Ryan Newman

18. Paul Menard

19. Daniel Suarez

20. Jamie McMurray

21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22. William Byron

23. Chris Buescher

24. AJ Allmendinger

25. Regan Smith

26. David Ragan

27. Michael McDowell

28. Matt Kenseth

29. Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

30. Ty Dillon

31. Matt DiBenedetto

32. Ross Chastain

33. Corey Lajoie

34. Landon Cassill

35. JJ Yeley

36. BJ McLeod

37. Jeffrey Earnhardt

38. Timmy Hill

39. Harrison Rhodes