NASCAR starting lineup at Indianapolis: Kyle Busch wins pole for Brickyard 400

Busch, who has won the past two Brickyard 400s, is the driver to beat heading into Sunday's event.

by Omnisport News 23 Jul 2017, 05:11 IST

Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch definitely doesn't need any advantage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, having won the past two Brickyard 400s.

But Saturday night he got one, winning the pole for Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race at the historic track.

Busch posted a lap of 187.301 mph Saturday evening to win the pole for the Brickyard 400 in the closing seconds of the final round.

It's Busch's fourth pole of 2017, and 23rd of his career.

That's bad news for the rest of the field Sunday, given Busch was untouchable out front last year, leading 149 of the event's 170 laps.

"Just fortunate to be in a fast race car again at Indy … we've been really good here but we just need to put it all together," Busch told NBCSN afterward.

So is it possible Busch can win a third Brickyard 400? Obviously, he is the driver to beat going in, but he says anything can happen.

"You can't let your sights get focused on that and then screw something up … but in all honesty it's something we want to get," Busch said.

Kevin Harvick will start on the front row alongside Busch, with Jamie McMurray and Jimmie Johnson rolling off third and fourth.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., likely making his final start at the track, will start 13th.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 begins at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.

Starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis

1. Kyle Busch

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Jamie McMurray

4. Jimmie Johnson

5. Denny Hamlin

6. Martin Truex Jr.

7. Joey Logano

8. Ryan Newman

9. Erik Jones

10. Ryan Blaney

11. Brad Keselowski

12. Kurt Busch

13. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

14. Matt Kenseth

15. Daniel Suarez

16. Chase Elliott

17. Paul Menard

18. Clint Bowyer

19. Kasey Kahne

20. Austin Dillon

21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22. Trevor Bayne

23. Danica Patrick

24. Michael McDowell

25. Kyle Larson

26. Chris Buescher

27. Matt DiBenedetto

28. Ty Dillon

29. Aric Almirola

30. David Ragan

31. Landon Cassill

32. Corey LaJoie

33. J.J. Yeley

34. Cole Whitt

35. B.J.McLeod

36. Gray Gaulding

37. Jeffrey Earnhardt

38. Timmy Hill

39. Joey Gase

40. AJ Allmendinger