NASCAR starting lineup at Kentucky: Kyle Busch on pole for Quaker State 400

Martin Truex Jr.will join Busch on the front row as the third round of qualifying was canceled because of incoming weather.

by Omnisport News 08 Jul 2017, 04:44 IST

Kyle Busch

After setting a new track record, Kyle Busch will start Saturday's Quaker State 400 presented by Advance Auto Parts on the pole position.

Busch circled the track Friday at Kentucky Speedway in 28.379 seconds and a top speed of 190.282 mph. Martin Truex Jr.will join Busch on the front row as the third round of qualifying was canceled because of incoming weather.

Matt Kenseth, Jamie McMurray and Denny Hamlin round out the top five with Ryan Blaney joining Hamlin on the third row.

Chase Elliott, who had also broken the previous track record, was first following the opening round of qualifying as rain continued to threaten Friday's qualifying at Kentucky Speedway. Elliott finished qualifying at 12th.

Points leader Kyle Larson had the fastest practice speed, but could not get through inspection in time and will begin Saturday's race in the back of the pack at 40th.

With a storm system looming, there were doubts if Friday's qualifying would be washed out altogether. Had that been the case, Larson would have started up front.

Starting lineup for Saturday night's NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Quaker State 400

1. Kyle Busch

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. Matt Kenseth

4. Jamie McMurray

5. Denny Hamlin

6. Ryan Blaney

7. Kevin Harvick

8. Jimmie Johnson

9. Daniel Suarez

10. Brad Keselowski

11. Joey Logano

12. Chase Elliott

13. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

14. Erik Jones

15. Kurt Busch

16. Clint Bowyer

17. Darrell Wallace Jr.

18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

19. Trevor Bayne

20. Danica Patrick

21. Michael McDowell

22. Chris Buescher

23. Kasey Kahne

24. Paul Menard

25. Austin Dillon

26. David Ragan

27. Ty Dillon

28. AJ Allmendinger

29. Ryan Newman

30. Matt DiBenedetto

31. Ryan Sieg

32. Cole Whitt

33. Reed Sorenson

34. Joey Gase

35. Landon Cassill

36. Jeffrey Earnhardt

37. B.J. McCleod

38. Timmy Hill

39. Gray Gaulding

40. Kyle Larson