NASCAR starting lineup at Kentucky: Kyle Busch on pole for Quaker State 400
After setting a new track record, Kyle Busch will start Saturday's Quaker State 400 presented by Advance Auto Parts on the pole position.
Busch circled the track Friday at Kentucky Speedway in 28.379 seconds and a top speed of 190.282 mph. Martin Truex Jr.will join Busch on the front row as the third round of qualifying was canceled because of incoming weather.
Matt Kenseth, Jamie McMurray and Denny Hamlin round out the top five with Ryan Blaney joining Hamlin on the third row.
Chase Elliott, who had also broken the previous track record, was first following the opening round of qualifying as rain continued to threaten Friday's qualifying at Kentucky Speedway. Elliott finished qualifying at 12th.
Points leader Kyle Larson had the fastest practice speed, but could not get through inspection in time and will begin Saturday's race in the back of the pack at 40th.
With a storm system looming, there were doubts if Friday's qualifying would be washed out altogether. Had that been the case, Larson would have started up front.
Starting lineup for Saturday night's NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Quaker State 400
1. Kyle Busch
2. Martin Truex Jr.
3. Matt Kenseth
4. Jamie McMurray
5. Denny Hamlin
6. Ryan Blaney
7. Kevin Harvick
8. Jimmie Johnson
9. Daniel Suarez
10. Brad Keselowski
11. Joey Logano
12. Chase Elliott
13. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
14. Erik Jones
15. Kurt Busch
16. Clint Bowyer
17. Darrell Wallace Jr.
18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
19. Trevor Bayne
20. Danica Patrick
21. Michael McDowell
22. Chris Buescher
23. Kasey Kahne
24. Paul Menard
25. Austin Dillon
26. David Ragan
27. Ty Dillon
28. AJ Allmendinger
29. Ryan Newman
30. Matt DiBenedetto
31. Ryan Sieg
32. Cole Whitt
33. Reed Sorenson
34. Joey Gase
35. Landon Cassill
36. Jeffrey Earnhardt
37. B.J. McCleod
38. Timmy Hill
39. Gray Gaulding
40. Kyle Larson